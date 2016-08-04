EDWARDSVILLESIUE baseball was among 16 recipients of the Ohio Valley Conference Team Academic Achievement Awards as announced recently by the OVC.

The awards are presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the program with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or higher.

SIUE baseball players who were named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll were Logan Andersen (O'Fallon, Missouri), Jarrett Bednar (Decatur, Illinois), Ryan Daniels (St. Louis), Danny Ehrsam (Joliet, Illinois), Travis Felax (Troy, Illinois), Brock Irwin (Alma, Illinois), Aaron Jackson (Edwardsville, Illinois), Jackson Layton (Olathe, Kansas), Zach Malach (O'Fallon, Missouri), Michael Shereyk (Homewood, Illinois), Alec Skender (Metamora, Illinois), Kailer Smith (Port Orchard, Washington), Brandon Tatum (Vero Beach, Florida), Brock Weimer (Edwardsville, Illinois) and Keaton Wright (Troy, Illinois).

The awards cap announcements regarding 2015-16 academic year awards. It was previously announced that a record 1,335 OVC student-athletes were named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll (for having a 3.25 GPA or better) while a record 245 student-athletes achieved perfect 4.0 GPA's to earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.

The team/institution honorees are:

Baseball: SIUE
Men's Basketball: Belmont
Women's Basketball: Belmont
Men's Cross Country: Murray State
Women's Cross Country: Southeast Missouri
Football: Jacksonville State
Men's Golf: Jacksonville State
Women's Golf: Jacksonville State
Rifle: UT Martin
Women's Soccer: Southeast Missouri
Softball: Morehead State
Men's Tennis: SIUE
Women's Tennis: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri
Men's Track and Field: Tennessee Tech
Women's Track and Field: Eastern Kentucky
Women's Volleyball: Morehead State

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - SIUE Women's Soccer Tabbed Second in 2024 OVC Preseason Poll

Aug 15, 2024 - SIUE Men's Soccer Picked as OVC Preseason Favorites

May 14, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Record 3.259 Cumulative GPA, Extend 3.0 Streak

Mar 29, 2024 - SIUE Track and Field Begins Outdoor Slate at Joey Haines Invitational/WashU Distance Carnival

Mar 5, 2024 - OVC Basketball Championships Tickets Are Available

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.