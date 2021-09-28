EDWARDSVIILE – SIUE baseball Head Coach Sean Lyons has added to his staff ahead of the 2022 baseball season. Alex Maloney and Adam Vasil have both joined the Cougars.

Maloney joins SIUE as assistant coach after spending the 2020-2021 season at fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee Tech as the volunteer assistant coach. With the Golden Eagles, Maloney's focus included hitters, catchers and infielders. He was primarily in charge of defensive placement.

Prior to joining TTU, Maloney was a graduate assistant coach at Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.

Working primarily with the pitching staff, Maloney helped the Warriors to an 11-4 start to the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season. In 2019, Wayne State finished 35-17 overall with a 17-10 mark in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Under Maloney, the Wayne State pitching staff recorded the lowest earned run average in the conference during the 2019 and 2020 season. The 2019 staff broke the school records for strikeouts.

Maloney spent the 2019 summer season as an assistant coach in the United Shores Professional Baseball League, working with the infielders and hitters, while also assisting with evaluating and recruiting athletes.

As a professional, Maloney played for the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers of the USPBL in 2017 before joining the Chicago White Sox organization for 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The native of Chelsea, Michigan, played collegiately at Ball State from 2013-17 where he was a team captain and a four-year starter. Primarily a shortstop, third baseman and reliever for the Cardinals, he helped lead Ball State to Mid-American Conference West Division titles in 2014 and 2016 as well as an overall MAC regular-season championship in 2014. Maloney ranked in the top five in program history in several career categories including ranking second in games started (226) and games played (227). He was second in walks (120) and third in at-bats (865).

Article continues after sponsor message

Maloney earned a bachelor's in political science with a minor in business information systems from Ball State in 2017. He earned his MBA from the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State in 2020.

Vasil joins SIUE as the volunteer assistant after spending the 2021 season at Miami (Ohio) as the director of pitching development and bullpen coach. The Redhawks ranked fifth in the NCAA in strikeouts per nine innings (11.2), 16th in strikeout to walk ratio (3.07), 16th in earned run average (3.61), 22nd in hits per nine innings (7.78) and 25th in WHIP (1.27).

At Miami, Vasil coached three pitchers who went on to play affiliated baseball, including Sam Bachman, who was the ninth overall draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.

Before his time at Miami, Vasil was the head assistant coach at Coker University, a Division II school in South Carolina, where he also served as the lead recruiter and pitching coach. Under Vasil, the Cobras improved their total strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings, walks and hits allowed.

The native of Cleveland, Ohio, spent the 2019 college season as a graduate assistant pitching coach at the University of Indianapolis where he also assisted game day scouting. There he helped the Greyhounds improve upon their overall earned run average, runs allowed, batting average against and WHIP.

Vasil also worked as a training specialist at the Florida Baseball Ranch (now Florida Baseball Armory) in Plant City, Florida.

Vasil began his college career at Ashland University where he was part of back-to-back conference championships and was a Rawlings Gold Glove nominee. He finished with one season as a graduate at Indianapolis.

He earned his bachelor's from Ashland in 2017 and an MBA from Indianapolis in 2019.

More like this: