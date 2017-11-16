EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Baja team finished seventh at the Backwoods Baja competition held by the University of Wisconsin-Stout in late October.

SIUE competed against 20 other vehicles in the competition at Menomonie that included a timed lap event, as well as a four-hour endurance race.

“Our team placing seventh was significant for a variety of reasons, because we finished in the top third of the field,” said Tim Koehler, a senior mechanical engineering major from Mount Pulaski. “The vehicle that we raced is an older vehicle that is considered retired. Finally, all of the younger and less experienced members were able to drive and still achieve this finish. Watching our new members compete and be successful was the best part.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Joining Koehler were fellow mechanical engineering majors Tim Talbert, a senior from Hebron, Brad Miller, a senior from Lincoln, and Ben Kaschke, a sophomore from Strator.

Freshman Brayton Larson, a mechatronics major from St Charles, Mo., and Lohith Chowdary Chilukuri, an electrical engineering masters candidate from India, rounded out the team.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

More like this: