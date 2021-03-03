SIUE Athletics Seeks Hall Of Fame Nominees Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics is accepting nominations for the 2021 Hall of Fame class of inductees. Anyone can nominate former student-athletes, teams, coaches, administrators, and friends of the program for induction. All nominations received by May 31st will be considered for the 2021 class. Article continues after sponsor message The nomination form is available online at http://www.siuecougars.com/hallfame. SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame bylaws state a student-athlete becomes eligible for consideration 10 years after completing his or her eligibility. Coaches and administrators are required to have finished their career at SIUE for more than three years. Teams become eligible 10 years after the season was completed. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip