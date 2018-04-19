SIUE Athletics partners with Annie's Frozen Custard for April Dine & Share
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has teamed up with Annie's Frozen Custard for the April Dine & Share.
On Friday, 20 percent of the proceeds received will be donated to the SIUE Athletics Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.
Patrons can dine at either the Edwardsville or Glen Carbon location.
For more information, go to the Annie Frozen Custard website at https://anniesfrozencustard.com/17-news/104-dine-share-for-siue-athletics.
