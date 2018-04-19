EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has teamed up with Annie's Frozen Custard for the April Dine & Share.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Friday, 20 percent of the proceeds received will be donated to the SIUE Athletics Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.

Patrons can dine at either the Edwardsville or Glen Carbon location.

For more information, go to the Annie Frozen Custard website at https://anniesfrozencustard.com/17-news/104-dine-share-for-siue-athletics.

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - SIUE Faculty Continues to Play a Role in NCAA Governance

Oct 18, 2023 - $15 Million Plummer Park Phase 2 Project Approved Following Public Support

Feb 23, 2023 - Andrew Gavin Named SIUE Director of Athletics

Jul 31, 2023 - Riviera Maya's Alton Location to Open Patio

May 2, 2023 - SIUE SAAC Celebrates Year With 2023 Cougar Choice Awards

 