EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics crossed the fall semester finish line in style, passing the 3.0 grade point average mark as a department for the 25th consecutive semester.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Academic success has become a regular expectation for SIUE student-athletes," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "It is part of the culture that our staff, coaches and university created for more than a decade."

The department completed the fall semester with a combined 3.309 grade point average. Twelve teams earned a GPA above 3.0, nine of which were above a 3.3

Volleyball recorded the highest GPA for the third consecutive semester with a 3.727. This is the third-highest GPA in the school's history since moving to Division I.

Women's cross country (3.594) and softball (3.590) posted the second and third best overall team GPAs.

Men's golf finished with the top GPA among the men's teams (3.385) followed by men's soccer (3.375) and men's track and field (3.256)

Women's basketball (3.448) joined volleyball in setting a record high team GPA for the third semester in a row.

The SIUE wrestling team posted a 3.104 team GPA, the highest in the program's history since transitioning to Division I.

A total of 69 percent of SIUE student-athletes earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.

A total of 17 percent of SIUE student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA

There were 107 student-athletes who made the Dean's List (45 percent)

Seven teams had more than 50 percent of their rosters earn Dean's List honors, including volleyball (93 percent), softball (65 percent), men's golf (62 percent), women's soccer (61 percent), women's basketball (58 percent), women's track and field (58 percent) and men's cross country (57 percent).

"Please remember that it still takes commitment, hard work, focus and daily discipline by all," added Hewitt. "We are very proud."

More like this: