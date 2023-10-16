EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics and Global Brew are excited to announce a multi-faceted partnership to support SIUE Basketball this upcoming season, as announced by SIUE Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin and Global Brew owner Ryan High, a 2007 alum of SIUE.

The newfound partnership between SIUE Athletics and Global Brew will center around three main initiatives, including the launch of the SIUE Basketball Coaches Show at Global Brew, the commitment from Global Brew to host the official watch parties of SIUE road games, and sponsorship support of Eddieville.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ryan and Global Brew to enhance the fan experience for SIUE basketball in various ways," Gavin said. "We're committed to building a growing fanbase and presence in our community as we elevate the brand of SIUE Athletics, and we're grateful that Global Brew shares our vision."

The SIUE Basketball Coaches Show will get underway with a preseason edition Monday, Oct. 23. The event will get underway at 5 PM with the coaches show beginning at 6 PM.

The Voice of the Cougars Joe Pott will host the show and interview women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith and men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone, providing fans an inside look at both Cougar programs heading into the 2023-24 season. More information and future dates on the coaches show will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Global Brew is excited to continue to build our relationship with SIUE," High said. "As an alum and local business owner, I'm thrilled to partner with SIUE Athletics to support their new initiatives. We look forward to seeing fans and alumni at Global Brew and First Community Arena throughout the season."

Global Brew also will be the official home of SIUE basketball road games, committing to air any available road game throughout the season. During the road games, Global Brew will run food and drink specials for SIUE fans.

As SIUE Basketball opens Eddieville during the 2023-24 season, Global Brew also will be a signature sponsor of the new enhanced gameday experience at First Community Arena.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2023-24 SIUE basketball seasons are available for purchase.

