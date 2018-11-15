SIUE athletics continues upward trend in graduating student-athletes
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics is Illinois' top public institution in graduating student-athletes and tied for 11th nationally, according to a report released Wednesday by the NCAA.
Five SIUE programs earned a perfect score of 100 percent in the latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) figures. The men's golf, women's basketball, softball, women's tennis and volleyball teams all earned a perfect score.
"SIUE continues its excellence on and off the field," said SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt. "Our graduation success rate is another indicator of that commitment and its resulting success."
The GSR for the group of SIUE student-athletes in the 2008-2011 cohort is 92 percent overall.
Public Institutions in Illinois (GSR for 2008-11 cohort)
SIUE 92
Illinois-Champaign 91
Illinois State 88
Northern Illinois 86
SIU Carbondale 86
Western Illinois 86
Illinois-Chicago 84
Eastern Illinois 83
Chicago State 79
SIUE also is the top public institution among Ohio Valley Conference schools.
"This is accomplished through the hard work, decision-making and collaboration between our student-athletes, coaches, academic staff and faculty as well as the institutional commitment to helping young people reach their human potential."
GSR was created in 1995 in response to Division I college and university presidents who wanted a rate that more accurately reflected the mobility of all college students than the federal graduation rate (FGR).
The GSR formula, intended to be a more complete and accurate look at student-athlete success, removes from the rate student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible and includes student-athletes who transfer to a school after initial enrollment elsewhere.
Public Institutions Nationally (GSR for 2008-11 cohort)
Utah 95
North Carolina-Asheville 95
William & Mary 94
South Carolina 94
Cleveland State 94
Wisconsin-Green Bay 93
Vermont 93
New Hampshire 93
Minnesota 93
Michigan 93
SIUE 92
Clemson 92
Utah State 92
Virginia Tech 92
Virginia 92
Binghamton 91
Bowling Green State 91
Illinois 91
Indiana 91
Miami (Ohio) 91
Missouri 91
Toledo 91
Missouri-Kansas City 91
