EDWARDSVILLE - In accordance with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan and University guidance, attendance at SIUE Athletics events will continue to be limited to immediate family members and guests of student-athletes and coaches and names must appear on a pass list. Currently, no tickets will be available to the general public.

The University and the Department of Athletics will continue to operate under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Madison County Health Department (MCHD), and will adjust protocols and policies accordingly.

