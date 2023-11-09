EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company are excited to announce a mutually beneficial partnership that will link the brands in two highly impactful ways. The relationship between SIUE and UCBC will be visible through a co-branded Zwickel can highlighting SIUE Athletics and the SIUE Basketball Coaches Show presented by Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

SIUE's recent enhancement to First Community Arena for 2023-24, highlighted by the creation of Eddieville, included the opening of Eddie's Tap House. All food and beverage locations including Eddie's Tap House will now be offering a co-branded 19.2oz Zwickel featuring the SIUE home basketball schedule. Cougar fans will also be able to find the can in select grocery stores, gas stations in the Metro East.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company during the upcoming seasons," commented Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin. "Urban Chestnut's team have been tremendous supporters of our partnership ideas from the very beginning and will allow SIUE Athletics to grow its brand in the Metro East."

Additionally, SIUE Athletics is excited to announce that Urban Chestnut Brewing Company will be the presenting sponsor of the SIUE Basketball Coaches Show series, hosted by Global Brew. Not only does the series highlight an inside scoop for all things SIUE Basketball, but there will also be specials when purchasing the co-branded Zwickel can and/or the Cougar Wings.

In 2023-24, the SIUE Basketball Coaches Show will take place on the following dates: Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to team up with the dynamic and rapidly growing SIUE athletics program," commented Chris Gorman Sales & Marketing Director at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. "There are a lot of significant developments on campus and around the athletic programs, and to be a part of Eddieville and the enhanced fan experience is exciting."

About Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is an unconventional-minded yet tradition-oriented brewer of craft beer with authentic heritage and proven quality. They like to call their unique brewing philosophy Beer Divergency—a 'new world meets old world' brewing approach wherein UCBC provides the beer drinker a divergent path of exploration into the worlds of: modern, American craft beers (our Revolution Series), the traditions of classic European brewing (their Reverence Series), and small batches of Bavarian brewed/imported biers (their Hallertauer Series).

As they endeavor to create high-quality offerings of lagers & ales, they also strive to be respected for their actions as a business member of the St. Louis community. They like to call these actions "Urban Efforts" – intentional measures undertaken by Urban Chestnut to help them to be a better global and local citizen. Their efforts span from the sustainability methods they employ during their brewing process to a concerted emphasis in aiding local not-for-profit organizations to reach their fund-raising goals.

To learn more about Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, visit its website.

