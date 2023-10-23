EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars beat all competition during Homecoming and Family Weekend for a full sweep. At SIUE the top prize also applies to staff. With a time of 2:55:30, marathon runner Jeff Price, Information Technology Services (ITS) manager of Help Desk, had a first-place finish in the Belleville marathon held a few weeks earlier on September 30.

“I did the race in 2018 and it was the worst race of my life. I was miserable,” said Price. “This was my hometown race because I’m from Belleville, so it was a really nice one to win and I can now forget about the experience in 2018.”