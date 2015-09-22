Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s institutional climate score for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community remains high and signifies its commitment to that campus population.

For the second-consecutive year, SIUE’s campus climate index as 4.5 out of 5 stars in those categories.

“SIUE continues to create a diverse and inclusive campus community that is positioned to be a model for the region,” said Venessa Brown, PhD and associate chancellor for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion. “Our goal is to continue to improve our multicultural programming and Safe Zone activities which allow us to live our values of citizenship and inclusion. SIUE is a welcoming and respectful campus community for everyone.”

The Campus Pride Index is a national assessment tool for assisting campuses in improving the campus environment for people who are LGBTQ and ultimately shapes the educational experience to be more inclusive, welcoming and respectful of LGBTQ and ally people.

SIUE first submitted information to the national assessment tool in 2012. At that point, the University’s overall score was 3 stars and improved to 4 stars in 2013.

“Due to your overall rating of 4.5 stars, it is evident that your campus has already made a significant commitment to LGBTQ and ally people on campus,” according to the written report.

The Safe Zone Program provides resources to the University community. SIUE Safe Zone’s mission is “to develop a campus community of allies and provide support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender students, faculty and staff with the ultimate goal of developing SIUE as a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ people.”

For more information about SIUE’s LGBTQ community, visit Safe Zone.

