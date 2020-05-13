EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall has announced the appointment of Tad Middleton as the Director of Development.

Middleton joins Cougar Athletics' full-time staff after serving as the General Manager of SIUE Cougar Sports Properties for Peak Sports MGMT since 2017. With Peak, Middleton facilitated the managing and selling of all sponsorship inventory for SIUE Athletics, including broadcasting rights, venue signage, program advertising, digital and web content, game sponsorships and other special events. During his tenure as GM, Middleton secured the $2.3 million naming rights agreement for First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

"We are pleased to welcome Tad to our staff officially," SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall said. "Tad has been a valuable asset to SIUE as a teammate with Peak Sports MGMT."

As Director of Development, Middleton will work with the SIUE Foundation and will be responsible for managing fundraising and facilitating giving to the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

"Tad was chosen from a highly competitive slate of candidates," SIUE Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Rachel Stack said. "He will certainly create some exciting opportunities for SIUE Athletics."

"I am honored to be a part of SIUE Athletics, and I would like to thank the school's leadership for this opportunity and the search committee for their time and efforts," Middleton said. "I am excited about the direction of SIUE and our athletic programs, and I look forward to connecting with those who support the Cougars and furthering our success."

Before his time at Peak, Middleton previously worked as a Donor Relations Consultant for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, working in partnerships, marketing, and event management for blood drives in Madison and Bond Counties.

Prior to MVRBC, Middleton held positions as account executive for WBGZ 1570 radio in Alton, Illinois and as program director of the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto.

Previous work experience in college athletics includes serving as a student assistant in sports information at Illinois State University, graduate assistant in sports information at SIUE, and public relations assistant at the University of Illinois.

Middleton earned his bachelor's degree in mass communications from ISU and his master's degree in sports management from SIUE. He resides in Bethalto with his wife, Missy, and their children, Ella and Camden.

