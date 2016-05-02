EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball has announced a pair of camps which will take place this summer.

The Cougars will host two separate Youth Skills Camps in June. Both camps will be held at Simmons Baseball Complex on the SIUE campus.

Each camp is four days long and runs from 9-11:30 a.m. each day. The first session runs June 13-16 and is designed for players ages 6-9. The second session, which runs June 20-23, is for players ages 10-14. The cost of each camp is $125.00.

Both camps will focus on the fundamentals of hitting, defense, and base running and will be staffed by the SIUE coaching staff along with current and former SIUE baseball players.

Campers will go through drill work as well as compete in each phase of the game.

All campers receive a free SIUE camp T-shirt.

Registration and more information is available online at www.collegebaseballcamps.com/siuebaseball.

