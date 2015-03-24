EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE softball team has announced its camp schedule for the rest of 2015, including youth summer camps.

The 2014 Ohio Valley Conference champion softball team has several camps available. To sign up or get more information on SIUE softball camps, go tohttps://camps.jumpforward.com/siuesbcamps. Sign up begins Wednesday.

Below is a list of available camps.

-- July 7-8 – All-Skills Camp (Grades 3-7): All campers will be provided with fundamental instruction and sport-specific strategies from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $125.

-- July 7-8 – All-Skills Camp (Grades 8-12): All campers will be provided with fundamental instruction and sport-specific strategies from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $125.

-- Aug. 30 – Elite Camp: The Elite camp is designed for advanced players who have a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a college-level intensity. The camp runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $130.

-- Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3 – Hitting Academy: Each session will feature one-on-one hitting instruction with SIUE softball coaching staff and student-athletes as camp advisors. Each day there is a session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and a second session from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each session is limited to 12 campers. The cost is $40 per session or $130 for all four sessions.

-- Dec. 13 – Elite Indoor Camp: The Elite camp is designed for advanced players who have a strong desire to play at the collegiate level. The camp is open to all talent levels and will be run at a college-level intensity. The camp runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $130.

