



EDWARDSVILLE - Due to delays in Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form availability, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is officially postponing the fall 2024 priority deadline for enrollment deposits for incoming first-year students from May 1 to June 1. Given the challenges students and families are facing accessing, submitting and correcting their 2024-2025 FAFSA, the deadline extension supports the SIUE mission of access to higher education. Students should inform SIUE by June 1 of their plans to enroll.

“I believe this extension is in the best interest of the students we serve to give them the time they need to make informed decisions,” said Angie Cooksy, EdD, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. "While we are moving the decision day, we do want to continue to encourage students and families to finalize as soon as they are ready.”

While the FAFSA updates experienced further delays past its original postponement of December, SIUE returning students and applicants were encouraged to visit studentaid.gov to stay current with any reporting needed to apply.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE expects to begin distribution of financial assistance awards for admitted Fall 2024 students in mid-April.

For students who are still considering their college plans, applications are still available. There is a $40 application fee for undergraduate applications and transfer students. All deadlines for applications may be found at siue.edu/apply.

The preferred housing application and cancellation deadline has been moved from May 1 to June 1. While the preferred application deadline has been moved to support student and family decision-making related to the FAFSA challenges, students are encouraged to apply once they have confirmed their enrollment at SIUE. Housing applications are processed in date-received order. Roommate group creation has been extended from June 1 to June 10 and can be completed once the application has been submitted.

For any questions, please contact the Office of Student Financial Aid at 618-650-3885 or finaid@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this: