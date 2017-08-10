EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Lincoln Land Community College have established a 2+2 Partnership Program in nursing to offer students a seamless transition to the SIUE School of Nursing’s (SON) baccalaureate program with full support from both institutions.

“We have a number of Lincoln Land students in the program and are glad to offer them this flexible and convenient option that supports the successful completion of their baccalaureate degree,” said Roberta Harrison, PhD, RN, associate professor and assistant dean of Undergraduate Programs in the SIUE SON. “We will continue to encourage these students to then pursue their graduate education at SIUE. We hope to see a greater number of nurses employed in the central Illinois region in advance practices roles and in nursing education.”

“We value our partnership with SIUE,” added Cynthia Maskey, PhD, RN, dean of Health Professions at Lincoln Land Community College. “These types of partnerships offer our graduates the opportunity to further their education, and support our belief in continuing education for nurses at all levels.”

SIUE’s Accelerated RN to BS in Nursing is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses. The program consists of eight-week courses, and can be completed in one year.

According to Harrison, in addition to offering the program online, which benefits the working nurse in central Illinois, the SON has plans to offer face-to-face courses within driving distance of Lincoln Land for any students preferring a more structured schedule.

For more information on the SIUE School of Nursing and Lincoln Land 2+2 program, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.

The SIUE School of Nursing’s fully accredited programs are committed to creating excellence in nursing leadership through innovative teaching, evidence-based practice, quality research, patient advocacy and community service. Enrolling nearly 1,400 students in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs, the School develops leaders in pursuit of shaping the nursing profession and impacting the health care environment. SIUE’s undergraduate nursing programs on the Edwardsville campus and the regional campus in Carbondale help to solve the region’s shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses and enhance the quality of nursing practice within all patient service venues. The School’s graduate programs prepare nurses for advanced roles in clinical practice, administration and education.



