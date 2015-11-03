RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s free rideshare program, announced that Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Scott Air Force Base are recipients of the second annual Regional Sustainability Awards.

The Awards recognize the outstanding efforts that employers in the area have made to encourage staff or students to carpool or vanpool as they promote sustainable transportation, reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. Through the efforts of SIUE, the VA, USDA and Scott Air Force Base, approximately 64,000 pounds of air pollution have been eliminated in the St. Louis region during the first nine months of 2015. In appreciation of their efforts, RideFinders presented their representatives with plaques made of recycled glass.

“Through the leadership of Vice Chancellor for Administration Kenn Neher, SIUE seeks to maximize sustainability in all aspects of campus life from inside the classroom to LEED certification for new construction,” said Interim Chancellor Steve Hansen. “SIUE embraces sustainable practices and collaborating with RideFinders to promote activities like the Cougar Carpool Program is another example of that focused effort.”

This year’s honorees have exceeded standards in promoting sustainability with a variety of different rideshare initiatives, such as offering preferential parking spots and providing vanpool subsidies. In 2015, SIUE began the Cougar Carpool Program, which offers preferential parking and reduced parking fees in an effort to increase ridesharing among staff and students.

“We want to commend these employers for their leadership and commitment to making our region a healthier and more sustainable place to work and live,” said RideFinders spokesperson SJ Morrison. “We appreciate what they do, and urge other companies to follow their lead in taking steps to increase the number of commuters who rideshare.”

RideFinders works with more than 900 employers in Missouri and Illinois to encourage alternative transportation options. Employee Transportation Coordinators (ETCs) within these organizations act as ambassadors for the program.

About RideFinders

RideFinders operates as a free public ridesharing service, organizing and promoting carpools, vanpools and schoolpools for employers and commuters working in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties in Missouri; and Jersey, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois.

The organization is operated by Madison County Transit (MCT) and is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program with support from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

For more information about RideFinders, contact Mary Sawyer at (314) 727-5850 or mary@geileon.com or visit sharetheridestl.com.

