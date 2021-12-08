EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Rebekah Tucker, CPA, has been named the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants’ 2021 Outstanding Young Professional. The annual award honors a certified public accountant (CPA) under the age of 35 who is making a difference in the profession and in the community.

Tucker earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from SIUE in 2015. She is a tax manager at Anders CPAs + Advisors in St. Louis.

“I did not earn these awards on my own,” said Tucker, who also was named to St. Louis Small Business Monthly’s Top Business Executives list for 2021. “My husband encourages and enables me to be my best every day. My colleagues constantly help me learn and build the career I want. My clients and community challenge me to be the best advisor I can be, and in return, they offer me their great support.”

In addition to her role as tax manager, Tucker is a member of her firm’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act team. Throughout the pandemic, she has helped clients work through legislative updates related to COVID-19 relief programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Tax Credit. Tucker also has been a featured speaker on Anders webinars and local news broadcasts, providing guidance related to stimulus and unemployment questions.

According to Tucker, the knowledge and skills she gained at SIUE set her up for success upon graduation.

“SIUE’s business school and accounting program are top-notch,” said Tucker, who also serves as vice-chair of her firm’s Young Professionals Steering Committee. “I will never forget the professors who invested in me and my career before it ever started. From building professional relationships with them in a comfortable environment to learning technical skills that I use in my daily work, they were instrumental in helping me become who I am today.”

