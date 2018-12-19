EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumna Ashley Ho will see her artwork displayed in a scene on the CBS series “NCIS New Orleans.” The episode is scheduled to air on January 8, 2019 on local CBS affiliate KMOV-TV (Ch. 4).

As a group, SIUE art and design students put their talent to work in an interdisciplinary collaboration for International Studies Day coordinated by Sorin Nastasia, PhD, associate professor of public relations and director of internships in the Department of Applied Communication Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, and director of the International Studies Program. The NCIS Set Decoration Department has a scene that takes place in a college classroom for international affairs. They requested the SIUE International Studies Day poster, flyer and schedule for a bulletin board as background set decoration.

Ashley De La Vina, who works with art clearance for the show, came across the SIUE artwork somewhat by chance. “One of my co-workers was searching for flyers online that would apply to international business/ international studies classes, and I believe it came up on a Google image search,” she said. “So, she forwarded it to me to try to get SIUE’s permission to use it as set dressing.”

Ho, a Peoria native, graduated in May of 2018 with a bachelor’s in studio arts with a focus in graphic design and ceramics. She was surprised to discover that her poster will end up in the TV show. “I feel humbled by the opportunities I have found through SIUE,” she said. “It’s interesting how far my work can go.

A freelancer at this stage of her career, Ho’s goal is to keep working and searching for the right company in which to thrive in a collaborative environment. “In my freelance work, I work hard to create a personal brand for potential clients,” she said.

Nastasia appreciates the synergies that SIUE’s International Studies Day fosters. “It is impressive to see the collaborations of students across disciplinary areas under faculty guidance work to create event materials and event organization,” he said. “There are conversations between students and faculty with international organization senior level representatives nationally and regionally.”

The third annual SIUE International Studies Day will take place Thursday, April 11, 2019. Organized by the International Studies program, the event is supported with a grant from the College of Arts and Sciences Targeted Funded Initiative.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

