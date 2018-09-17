EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE Department of Intercollegiate Athletics today announced the addition of Kristin Weller as a member of the full-time Sports Medicine staff.

Weller is a certified athletic trainer who is coming off a two-year appointment as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Texas A&M University Kingsville (TAMUK). She earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of Northern Colorado in 2016 and a master's in kinesiology from TAMUK in 2018.

"In Kristin's experience at TAMUK, she was the primary athletic trainer for multiple teams as well as managed a facility, all while being a graduate assistant getting her master's degree," said SIUE Head Athletic Trainer Gerry Schlemer. "The amount of responsibility that she took on as a graduate assistant in that setting will serve her well as she joins the SIUE program."

At TAMUK, she supervised the health and welfare of the volleyball, beach volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and cheerleading teams as well as assisted with the football and women's tennis programs. Her duties included providing athletic training services for prep football and basketball games played on TAMUK's campus.

Weller worked more than 2,000 hours of clinical studies as an undergraduate at Northern Colorado, an NCAA Division I program. She gained clinic experience with baseball, volleyball, football, basketball and tennis.

She has provided coverage for a number of collegiate events, including the 2018 Lone Star Conference Tennis Tournament and the NCAA Regional Tournament for volleyball and men's basketball.

Weller is a member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA). She is a native of Centennial, Colorado.

