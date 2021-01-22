SIUE 2020 Fall Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0). Aledo

Jessie Leigh Icenogle Algonquin

Jacob Michael Manrrique

Jenna Nicole Walker

Sebastian Wrobel

Katarzyna Zajac Alhambra

Tyler Reinhardt Allendale

Addison Rae Drone Algonquin

Anthony Negri Alma

Gavin Baily Ratermann Altamont

Elizabeth Anne Biggs

Samuel Edward Childerson

Sara Gabriela Flores Madrid

Rachel Lynn Grobengieser

Libby Chylene Heiser

Tinley Marie Mette

Joshua David Miller

Shelbi Morgan Stone

Haileigh A. Verdeyen

Caitlyn Faye White Alton

Dustyn Thomas Alexander

Bhavesh Bakshi

Muskan Bakshi

Andrew Keith Ballard

Abigayle Marie Barnhart

Rachel Zhi Qian Bear

Samantha Jo Bergesch

Brianna Rene'e Cooley

Spencer M. Cox

Joseph Eldon Davis

Kathryn Michelle DiPaolo

Savanna Jane Durr

Nathaniel Bryant Dyer

Maxwell Andrew Elmendorf

Jared Michael Engelman

Isabel M Figueroa

Hayley Jordan File

Nathan Allen Floyd

Brandi M. Frank

Brooke Nicole-Ann Frank

Cassandra Grant

Rachel Ann Hampton

Michael Joseph Hubach

Elijah Bradley Jacobs

Tarah Malia Jeans

Taylor Maya Jeans

Adaela Rose Jones

Tessa Kanturek

Caleb Livesay

Brady Michael McAfee

Kezia Elizabeth Miller

Gavin Parker Mills

Justin Lee Morris

Jessica Claire Nelson

Corey Michael Parks

Thomas Eric Phillips

Dana Adeeb Qasem

Antonio N. Raglin

Rachael Marie Randall

Nicholas Matthew Roberts

Samantha Nicole Stendeback

Bradley Allen Taulbee

Cailyn Teresa Tegel

Alexandra Maria Treise

Shane Jeffery Turner

Isabell Marie Walker

Kyle Adam Wesolowski

Miller Delano Wiseman Anna

Hunter Ainslee Denny

Madison Amanda Johnston Antioch

Madison Ann Shepard Apple River

Mickenzie Riley Bass Arcola

Collin William Budd

Blake Charles Lindenmeyer

Derek Emery Tuttle Arenzville

Ally Olivia Bunfill Argenta

Sophia Marie Garriott Armington

Jadyn Sue Talbert Armstrong

Rachel M. Miles Arrowsmith

Annah Christine Lopshire Ashley

Mikala Anne Kozuszek Astoria

Maggie Love Koster Atlanta

Kate Elizabeth Dreyer

Hannah Michelle Thomas Auburn

Cameron Thomas Appelt

Tyler Cole Bridges

Emily Jonelle Broeker

Alexandra Lynn Goss

Gavin John Hewitt

Amanda Louise Lavin

Sydney Erin McGuire

Allyx Andrea Roher

Ashley Christina Schmid

Arial Faith Trautmann

James Allen Yagow Augusta

Benjamin Joshua Eifert Aurora

Karina Guadalupe Pulido

Megan Nicole Tegtmeyer

John Joseph Woods

Cambria Dawn Wuethrich Ava

Kelly Renee Bunselmeyer

Lauren Hoyt Aviston

Kaitlyn Marie Burton

Abigail Mackenzie Gross

Dylan C. Hollenkamp

Haley Nicole Markus

Austin C. Rakers

Logan Mark Rakers

Nolan TJ Robben

Kate Anna Sample

Matthew H. Spears Bartelso

Myah Marie Beckmann

Jesslyn Lackey

Carson Ann Newkirk

Halle R. Rickhoff

Hannah JoLynn Rickhoff

Katie Marie Toennies

Savannah Kay Wesselmann Bartlett

Jessica Brianne Van Dyke Bartonville

Emma Rose Walke Bath

Tori Rheann Friend Beardstown

Whitnee Jo Blake

Jessica Ann Herter Beecher

Nicole J. DiAnni Beecher City

Benson Jacob Buzzard Belleville

Isobel Julia Abbott-Dethrow

Brent Taylor Anderson

Axel Joel Arce Rivera

James Bagby

Alexandria R. Banning

James Edwards Barry

Nayab Alam Bashir

Jordan Alexandra Beishir

Morgan Nicole Bell

Madison Tyler Bielke

Kelcey L. Bischoff

Lindsey Renae Bischoff

Jordyn M. Boecklen

Mary Ann Marie Bone

Carter Robert Bonta

Robert John Borik

Jasmine M. Brooks

Thomas E. Brownlee

Mallory Danielle Bugg

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Campbell

Nicholas Kalani Chastain

Nathan J. Coggeshall

Casey Mitchell Cordie

Alexandra Alexis Dahm

Andrew Jacob Dalan

Daizjah Day

Angela Rae Del Pinto

James Domenico DelVecchio

Jessica Marie Delvecchio

Reagan Deschaine

Emanuelle Victoire Evelyne Doucette

Chandler Lee Eason

Reece Evan Eimer

Rotrisha L. Epps

Jason Thomas Erb

Amy Farroll

Hailey E. Fischer

James Parker Flournoy

Jansom Isam Said Ghahkenshah

Monica Denise Gilliam

Kayla Marie Gillispie

Joseph Ian Gomerac

Daniel Gomez

Audrey E Goodson

Hannah Frances Goodson

Christopher Michael Guilford

Kreg Ryan Gunter

Breanna Haas

Haleigh Morgan Hall

Nathan Lawrence Hamilton

Lindsay Marie Harris

Zyran O. Harris

Alex Holub

Carmella Josephina Huckoby

Alexander Erwin Huelskamp

Robineasha Hunter

Alexei J. Jacob

Jordan Scott Kaemmerer

Rachel Summer Karstens

Audrey Cecile Kern

Ian A. Kern

Raven Michael Kuehn

Mahreen Mazhar Lakho

Sarah Michelle Largent

Ahmad Marcus Lathan

Deziree Delois Lewis

Anne Nicole Luetkenhaus

Marianne Maghamez

Paz Almira Malaschak

Kyle James Matychowiak

Hailey Helene McNutt

Alliyah Marie Mercurio

Kurtis Joel Miller

Garret Joseph Moore

Kaia Lynn Morena

Graham Robert Mueller

Saima Naseer

Mercedes Cierra Neal

Edward James Nooney

Jacideah Diona Nunnery

Renae Lillian Oelrich

Maxamillion Owens

Treyvoyn W,M. Perkins

William Ryne Phillips

Brittany Ann Pickens

Paige Lehman Pierson

Jason Aaron Pollmann

Joseph Allen Radecki

Carly Erin Ratay

Megan Renea Raysor

Jonathan Wesley Renner

Mary Rebecca Rhein

Abbey J. Roberts

Peter Romero

Brianna Lynn Ross

Tyler Michael Ruberstell

Natalina Marcella Sanchez

Maya Rinika Marie Sante

Kendyl Alexandra Santos

Benjamin Edward Schaaf

Kalynn Renee Schwoebel

Evan Celeste Senat

Nicole Rae Sexton

William James Shanklin

Mia Michelle Skok

Anson Roman Smith

Lamonya Renee Smith

Kylene Opal Southers

Jazmine Da'Nae Stacker

Garrett Michael Stallons

Claudia Christine Stammer

Linsey G. Stanley

Kelly Ann Stauder

Alda Rose Styers

Grace Eckert Tantillo

Cassidy Marie Vollmer

Courtney Ann Vollmer

Kelsey Nicole Von Der Linden

Kathryn Leigh Ann Wasserzieher

Reily Jean Wills

Michaela Ann Wittlich

Brentsen James Wolf

Alex Charles Zink Belvidere

Steven Bailon

Alyssa Christine Cerna Benld

Maddison Barbara Bierbaum

Daniel Robert Dobrino

Bailey Ann Jarman

Maya Marie Marcacci

Ruby Matteson Savant

Zachary Tyler Schuette

John James Wyatt Benson

Zakariah John Burmood Benton

Brandy Ann Austin

Kate Christine Billington

Zoe E. Carlton

Carson Stewart Hill

Matthew Scott Hopkins

Madison Paige Miller

Peyton Davis Mosley

Kirsten Page

Jessica Lee Schilli Berkeley

Zaria M. Hankins Berwyn

Anthony S. Brock Bethalto

Jafar R. Alkalaf

Emily Paige Bond

Kassidy Kay Cottingham

Paige Virginia Crause

Emily Elizabeth Fitzgerald

Jacob James Fromme

Kate Elizabeth Griffith

Katherine Helen Hartsock

Angelle Nicole Henson

Holley R Hentz

Tristen Dayne Hyden

Colton Jett Hyman

Megan E. Julian

Skylar Nikole King

Rhece M Masiero

Nicholas Lee Miller

Kara Rose Mosby

Jesse Marie Myers

Nicholas Samuel Newell

Kailey Nicole Noud

Cassidy Rene Rogers

Caleb Roy Edward Russell

Madison Nicole Schaaf

McKenzie Marie Schaaf

Samantha Lynn Scheffel

Brayden Christopher Shirley

Macie Jon Strohmeier

Seth Alan Terry

Elizabeth Ann Thomas

Kylee Michelle Thoroughman

Alexandrea Grace Troeckler

Jacob Louis Troeckler

Brennan Gregory Warren

Matthew Joseph Waters

Jonah Thomas Wiggenhorn

Nicole Mayme Wooden

Erin Denise Zobrist Bismarck

Zachary Lee Sumner Bloomington

Kailah Lynn Carter

Carmen Marie Cornejo

Lauren Margaret Cornejo

Michelle T.L. Duong

Danielle Lynn Ferrante

Veebha S. Gowda

Mckenna Rae Groth

Jessica Lee Hieb

Jared Bradford Hocevar

Montana Allison Hughey-Takacs

Matthew Scott Jacquot

Christian Michael Kovich

Anna Lyn Krienert

Linnea Rose Skillrud

Vernon Tremain Smith

Annie Elise Trimpe

Steven Michael Vendetti

Faith Elizabeth Wieland Bluff Springs

Morgan Elizabeth Reichert Bolingbrook

Lilianna Michel Maluck

Angel Nicole White Bonfield

Justin Duane Mau Bourbonnais

Stephen Jacob Brzeszkiewicz

Riley Margaret Webb Bradford

Jordan E. Holmberg Breese

Audra Danielle Beckemeyer

Karlei Nicole Bingham

Amy Boeckman

Grace Lou Boeschen

Adryan N. Clark

Brandi Nicole Foppe

Alex Michael Garcia

Elyse M. Haake

Corynn S. Henrichs

Derek Edward Jansen

Jason Nicholas Koerkenmeier

Makenzie Marie Loepker

Nicholas Robert Mensing

Lindsey Claire Rakers

Emily Marie Ripperda

Blake Christopher Sellers

Andrew Patrick Timmermann

Candace Marie Voss

Emma Leigh Wuest Brighton

Monica Baker

Cecilia Rose Ballard

Kaylee A Bock

Leanne Marie Bockstruck

Taylor Rakay Bozarth

Benjamin Aaron Gallaher

Dylan Michael Green

Deanna Lynn Halcom

Bayli Morgan Ironwing

Stephanie Eva Korte

Morgan K. Laramee

Brooke Alayna Morell

Brandon Kelsey Murphy

Brianna Marie Murphy

Patricia Marie Roberts

Jacob Glen Simmons

Hannah Nicole Warren

Diana Watson

Brooklyn Ryley Wigger

Emily Theresa Wolff

Isabelle Joesphine Wolff Brooklyn

Dre'Unna Loston Brownstown

Jacob Wayne Bloemker

Kyrstyn Miquel Fitch Buda

Taylin Ritter Buffalo

Kai N McCubbin Bunker Hill

Jessica Paige Bassett

Megan Elizabeth Beachum

Nathan Patrick Cauley

Erica Jane Davis

Natalie Jo Landreth

Megan Elizabeth Lesemann

Ava L. Ostendorf

Cassidy Nicole Taylor Burbank

Karen Angie Szczech Bushnell

Brenna Nicole Eddington Byron

Parker L. Abbott

Morgan Bradley Jackson Cahokia

Tyler Ryan Cotton

Benjamin Francis Erlinger

Kiora Destiny Robyn Hunt Calhoun

Tessa Marie-Michelle Hargrave Calumet City

Jacqueline Corral

Octavia M. Douglas

Geraldine S. Evans

Mackenzie Kot

Victoria Ahmya Richardson Calumet Park

Ronnie Eugene Mayfield Camp Point

Kiley C. Hunt

Gabrielle Elizabeth Littig Campbell Hill

Jade Alexis Kranawetter Canton

Kennedy Jean Rose

Zachary Michael Sappington Carbondale

Cassidy Bruns

Cierra Francis

Alexandria Goff

Ciarra Nicole Marrero

Kayla Marie Person

Olivia Leigh Savka

Olivia Margaret Worth Carlinville

Elise Madison Baker

Emily C Barr

Colton Charles DeLong

Andrew William Gill

Erica Lentini

Gabriella Marchiori

Lindsey Jo Miller

Logan Alexander Rosentreter

Claire Ann Wilton Carlock

Marissa Christy Wagehoft Carlyle

Nicholas Ryan Becker

Carly Kampwerth

Samantha Lynn Kampwerth

Benjamin John Koopmann

Christopher L. Thole

Benjamin P. Vonburg Carmi

Isabelle Hope Bryant

Sydney Jade Lucas Carol Stream

Janki Vyas

Kartikeya R. Vyas Carpentersville

Jasmin Patino Carrollton

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gray

Brody Joe Howard

Molly Ann Pohlman

Kaylie Rhoades

Noah Trent Sharrow

Blake Richard Struble

Claire Elizabeth Williams Carterville

Kierstynn Noelle Hatfield

Steven Blake Hicks

Gracie Jane Wetherington Carthage

Kendra Johnson Cary

Hannah Jane Harvey

Sophia Rosemarie Licko

Blake An Han Tong Palliser Casey

Darius Cole Fisher

Hannah Mae Littlejohn Caseyville

Isabelle G. Barton

Dallas Creech

Emily Justine Decker

Kayla Danielle Descher

Lindsey Nichole Doerr

Anna Katherine Flath

Olivia Hailee Hodson

Yousef Hatim Mahmood

Damian Lee Morris

Zachary Walter Runk

Sierrah Ann Sykes Catlin

Rachyl Lynn Anderson Cave In Rock

Olivia Susan Matthews Centralia

Brittney A. Ball

Sophia Marie Beggs

Kalab J. Depew

Ranita Nikita Donaby

Miah M. Hanson

Phoenix Lamar Johnson

Hunter Jee Lurkins

Stephen R Mcclain

Kalan Jean Pelaez

Jason Brent Profancik

Kennedy Raeanne Ring

Cynthia Lynn Sloat

Matthew John-Martin Stedelin

Lucia Madison Thompson

Nicholas Leander Wolden Champaign

Patrick Wayne Beckemeyer

Toluwalope Oluwafunmilayo Efunkoya

Benjamin Adam Flachsbart

Matthew Daniel Murray

Kelsey M Olion

Emma Noelle Reitmeier

Serge Lumpungu Tshiyoka Channahon

Anna Carole Guillette Chapin

Lane Frederick Earl Rahe Charleston

Maddi Sue Barkley

Zachary Steven Bennett

Pedro Carrillo

Evan Stephen Fox

Hope Elizabeth Griffin

Samuel Arthur Gubbins

Bryan Walker Jobe

Caleb Ross Limes

Lance Parker Niemerg

Katy Marie Stokes

Nicholas Daniel Walters

Samuel William White Chatham

Joseph A. Antonacci

Garron Jakob Banas

Lillian Grace Compton

Jacob Lane Edmiston

Will Alexander Fletcher

Hannah Jo Foli

Allorah Kathryn Garner

Ryan Hembrough

Hannah Grace Holden

Courtney Nicole Jenkins

William Benjamin Jones

Olivia Mackenzie Karnes

Ryan Thomas Kavanagh

Joshua David Kelley

Hope Noel Lang

Katie Rayna Lee

Stella Nguepnang

Isabella M. Pruitt

William Jacob Sallenger

Audrey Grace Slankard Chester

Iyontae Sylena Martin Chicago

Christine Alex

Ruth A. Asare

Raheemot Ayantoye

Nijah Banks

Trinity Taylor Bishop

Claire Choi

Krystal Contreras

Keaira Kaela Cox

Bailey Michele Cunningham

Moneer Damra

Hawwaou Diallo

Ashley Ellison

Tiffany Michelle Ellison

Mikayla Chloe Freeman

Mary Golden

Brittany LaShawn Griffin

Gabryelle Lynne Harmon

Aaryn Kimberly Celeste Hays

Alexandra Elizabeth Herman

Asia Locke

Frances Paulena Messina

Andreanna Bianca Moore

Lindsey Elizabeth Nakoff

Umer Naveed

Curtis Lesean Robinson

Megan Simmons

Te'a J. Smith

Paris Somerville

Myesha Voneice Travis

Teighlor Traywick

Helina Nicole Valles

Morgane T Washington

Jayla Nakye Williams

Tamryn D Williams

Ski Jaianna Winbush Chicago Heights

Rex Lee Overall Chicago Ridge

Joseph Trinidad Vazquez Chillicothe

Alexander Joseph Merlo

Kendra Grace Selby

Abby Grace Waller Christopher

Morgan Kay Fowler Cisco

Alexis Pearl Boyd Clifton

Benjamin John Hoogstraat Clinton

Ryty Lee Dupont-Barlow

Isaac Matthew Fabris

James Lee Harrold

Deborah Lindquist

Anna Mills

Brett K. Reeves

Bryce Leo Reeves Coal City

Koren Veronica Frideres

Allison Clare Norris

Mackenzie Taylor Smith Coal Valley

Abigail JaLyn Just

Jenna Avery Wilken Coatsburg

Justin Rossmiller Coello

Madeline Rae Gossett

Jayla Unique Williams Colfax

Ryan Michael Benton Collinsville

Colette J. Beckwith

Kylie Michelle Bolandis

Isaac Tetsuya Border

Aidan Ross Brown

Cayla Marie Christopher

Tyler James Clover

Victoria Joy Colton

Madison Renee Dalton

Tess David

Bethany Renee Embrich

Wade R. Filges

Paulina Hope Fuhrmann

Alexander Scott Gerstenecker

Elise Lauren Halbrooks

Rhiannon Elizabeth Hall

Brandi Lynn Harris

Karlie L. Jeffries

Nicole Marie Jerome

Makenzie Nicole Kell

Hayleigh Grace Kellison

Brooke Killion

Meghan Claire Kleeb

Caitlyn N. Kolo

Addison Ligon

Trinity A. Lowe

Bree Ann Marie Marciniak

John Avedis McCann

Maddie Ray McDaniel

Connor James McDonald

Michael Edward McVickar

Sara Marie Mendenhall

Seth Levi Mendenhall

Noah Joseph Mitan

Anna Marie Niebruegge

Gabrielle Renee Niebruegge

Alaynah Grace Norton

Gage M. Peek

Logan C. Pelo

Zena Ann-Marie Pendall

Quinn K. Phillips

Gabrielle Cheyenne Phinney

Alexander J. Ramatowski

Olivia Robin Reed

Brianna R. Reyes

Holly Jewel Salter

Katherine Sydney Sand

Shane G. Sand

Emily Schikowski

Michael David Schneider

Jacob Sewell

HenLi Shih

Riley Matthew Skube

Matthew R. Spiroff

Drake Mitchell Stefanow

Matthew Scott Taphorn

Brian Parker Tipton

Dakota J. Tostado

Taylor Anthony Tosto

Ethan Daniel Wilhold

Shellneithia Warnette Young

Abigail Frances Yurchuk Colona

Alexis Ann Keegan Columbia

Emily Claire Barth

Natalie S. Berviller

Brooke A. Bishop

Darren Andrew Cookson

Elijah Charles Defosset

Lydia Michelle Defosset

William David Denny

Madeline R Fauss

Brett Michael Froess

Emma Kaye Fromme

Jack Alan Goacher

Brett Christopher Hart

Dylan Michael Hildebrand

Margaret Ann Joyner

Sawyer Riley Laxton

Paige Alexandra Nedrow

Kasey Lynn Nowell

Keegan R. O'Bryan

Lauren Ocepek

Madison Haley Pennington

Rianna Marie Probst

Lauren E. Roderick

Brooke Sierra Saint John

Jack Edward Sigman

Garrett Connor St. John

Elizabeth Paige Stone

Jacob Scott Stone

Grace Elizabeth Wagner Congerville

Caitlyn M. Perlingiero Cottage Hills

Jarret Anthony Morgan

Emilie Pinski

Dylan Reece Short

Ashley Taylor Stone Coulterville

Nichole C Hall

Nathan Lee Parkinson

Russell Martin Rodely Country Club Hills

Philip Bowen

Ryareon Dejanae Brown

Imani A. Evans Creal Springs

David Richard Gipson Crestwood

Brooke Michelle Zielke Crete

Jayla Georgette Brown Crossville

Gunner Lee Peterson Crystal Lake

Julia Marie Nimmer Dahlgren

Jack E Aydt

Emma M. Cross

Grace Elizabeth Lueke Dallas City

Darien Eleanor Six Damiansville

Morgan Jean Campbell

Braden Alexander Creath Danforth

Elizabeth Michele Albrecht Danville

Breana Buford

Michael X. French

Mikala Anise Hall

Kendall Allen Spicer Darien

Renata Giselle Macias

Joseph Robert Rickert Dawson

Jourdan Layne Pressler De Land

Lauren Carolyn Trimble Decatur

Emma Kathryn Baldwin

Caleb Levi Bayles

Carys Nia Boehme

Nicholas Braedan Bowers

Ashley Rose Burgener

Brendan M. Foster

Jennifer Marie Goeckner

Ryan Gregory Gosda

Kendyll Elizabeth Hansbro

Linda Christina Hawkins

Justin Matthew Heise

Felina Rochelle Herrera

Brenden Michael Kuzel

John Jacob Maas

Marli Kathryn McLeod

Madison Elizabeth McNamara

Alexus Marie Mines

Isaac Timothy Moss

Dalton Andrew Shafer

Savannah Kathryn Shaffer

Alyxandria Dean Smith

Zachary C. St.Clair

My Hai Tran

Lyric Monet' Tyus

Peyton Brianne Wagner

Joy Lavonne Williams Delavan

Allison Marie Goeken Dennison

Elizabeth J. Lovstad Des Plaines

Sarah Ann Magnoni

Victoria Prokos Dieterich

Jacob Shane Beckman

Jessica Drees

Evan A. Kuhl

Travis Bradley Niemerg

Lee Joseph Nosbisch

Brooke Brianne Shoemaker Divernon

Rachel Ellen Brown

Hayden Cale Hamilton

Hendrick Evan Hamilton

Charles Woods Jessup Dix

Abigail Rae Miller Dixon

Madeline Grace Gusse

Madison N. Seggebruch Donnellson

Hunter Davis La Croix

Alexis RaeAnne Little Dorsey

Lukas Robert Bixen

Elizabeth M Eastman Dow

Zachary Joseph Benware

Melissa Sue Weishaupt Downs

Taylor Christine Roop Du Bois

Sarah R. Zyk Du Quoin

Olivia G. Cravens

Madeline Skye Halstead

Jessica Danielle Harsy

Madison Swayne Dunlap

William Utin Akpan

Emily Lin Brooks

Hunter Adam Fouts

Cameron Todd Jefferson

Joselyn Deanne Knobloch

Michael Joseph Richardson

Shannon Strom

Matthew Robert Stroup Dupo

Aleeya Autumn Barrolle

Kaitlyn Kyle

Brittany Nicole Steppig

Taylor Vaughan Eagarville

Hannah Jo Labby East Alton

Clayton Micheal Aden

Ashley Christine Betts

Spencer Patrick Diskin

Kyla Jordan Shelby Evans

Jamie Lynn Geisler

Scott Dean Gibbs

Margaret Katharine Louise Haas

Zachary Hudson

Blake Robert Marks

Sydney Kay Martin

Amanda Jane Morgan

Sydney Marie Owsley

Talon Daniel Pile

Haley Nicole Shewmake

Jacob Michael Smith

Savanna Reed Stabenow East Carondelet

Lisa Ann Duty

Thomas Roland Hagan East Moline

Connor Joseph Diaz

Lejla Garic

Wendi Zhang East Peoria

Dayton M Doering

Lucas S. Freeze

Amanda Lee Magarity

Morgan Mae Naramore

Alexis Nicole Reinders

Hunter Marc Stewart East Saint Louis

Christal Ceairra Borden

Allena Marie Brazier

Javier Deavila

Kenneth Thomas Harris

Kai'Leiha Fayth Jones

Jeshua Leo'nard Pearson

Sara Kathleen Soucy

Shamiya Lashai Wilson Edelstein

Megan Rebecca Burton

Nicole Spore Edgewood

Beau Dylan Glen Manuel

Adam Jeffrey Mayhaus Edwards

Kathleen Elizabeth Burkitt

Jacob Andrew Daiber

Sarah Elizabeth McCoy

Savannah Sullivan Edwardsville

Kiersten Leah Abernathy

Abdullatif F M Ali

Mariyam Mahmood Alnoor

Joepfrey Miguel Alvarez

Annabell Marie Ambuel

Zyer M. Anoth

Naomi Nikole Bailey

Jada Ann Nicole Baker

Fatima Mohamed Bashir

Jackson C. Best

James Beverly

Tia Renee Biggs

Natalie Blaies

Alec Ryan Blair

Katherine Elizabeth Bobinski-Boyd

Elly Olivia Bollinger

Connor Joseph Bouse

Joseph T. Brammeier

Kennedi Nicole Brown

Victoria Lynn Brust

Nicholas J. Budzban

Sierra Alexandra Burkhart

Andrew Foster Campbell

Andre Frank Catalano

Grace Marie Chapman

Jessie J. Charpentier

Sarthak Chopra

Jason M. Clark

Madalyn Elaine Close

Micaela Adele Collins

Hannah Mae Cordes

Audrey Renee Crader

Nathan Cuizon

Zachary Ryan Curry

Trevor Wade Dailey

Kathryn Mary Dalton

Macy J. Deck

Anthony Degregorio

Greer Linda Den Houter

Claire Marie Di Lorenzo

Sydney AnnaMarie Dissen

Eniola Oluwatsin Disu

Heather Elizabeth Douglas

Daniel James Duncan

Hayley M. Earnhart

Benjamin Eigenbrodt

Annastin Miah Ellis

Barbara Claire Ellis

Kristin Nicole Engelhardt

Warner Reid Evans

Alexandra Nichole Fawbush

Charles William Ferratto

Zachary M. Fillback

Zachary Fisher

Ethan Todd Flatt

Aniyah J. Fletcher

Nathaniel Scott French

Elise Katherine Fricke

Rylie Elizabeth Fusaro

Sara Gardner

Joseph Donald Gassiraro

Alexander Lamar Gochnour

Hannah G. Goffinet

Natalie Marie Grant

Danielle Nicole Greathouse

Kimberly Hope Green

Matthew T. Gregor

Katelyn Lea Gregory

Alexander M. Greiner

Amanda Gunderson

Jacob Ryan Guy

Austin W. Halverson

Mitchell Joseph Hamilton

Jessica Michelle Harris

Alexa Ann Hartlieb

Peyton M. Hauk

Dillon James Heinz

Timothy Hemphill

Hye Young Herbrechtsmeyer

Jacob Alexander Hinds

Justin M Hinds

Kara Elizabeth Holder

Tyler Burton Holt

Katelyn Faith Houba

Vanessa Rose Hovey

Alison N. Howard

Britney Morgan Hubler

Abigail Jane Huffstutler

Shannon Marie Hunt

Joanna Rebecca Hunter

Macy Lane Ivie

Faheem Abbas Jafri

Bodunrin Damilare Jaiyeola

Alexander William Johnson

Bryce Johnson

Kristina Osk Johnson

Alex Joseph Kehrer

Mara Grace Keller

Catherine Elizabeth Kerber

Aaron Patrick Keune

Joseph Allen King

Colton Garrett Klenke

Alexandria Elizabeth Kline

Jasmyn Monique Kloster

Marta C. Korte

Halie Alora Kosmopolis

Dzifa Kugbega Kraka

Brooke Leann Krankel

Matteo Vincenzo Krug

Ryan C. Kulasekara

Lauren Elizabeth Ladd

Madison Joy Lammert

Noah Robert Landers

Meghan Lanzante

Logan James Loftus

Devin Louis Lotter

Riley Denise Lovett

Harriet Emma Lyons

Mecca Maynard

Ian Connor Mcatee

Sarah McConnell

Elizabeth Lee Mcdougal

Ryan James McFarland

Colin James McGrath

Chase Marie McQueen

Mitchell Brock McSparin

Rachel Kenzi McTague

Elaine K. McWhorter

Kayla H. Mikhayel

Alexander Robert Miller

Dustin John Miller

Isaac Thomas Mizel

Geonel Ebali Moluba

Madelyn Irene Montgomery

Breeanna Lynnette Moore

Aubrey O. Morgan

Brandon Alexander Munie

Michelle Mwangi

Trevor Eric Neumeister

Adam M. O'Connor

Avery Skyler Ogle

Brittany Ann Ottaway

Jason Alexander Fisk Pappas

Bridget Lynn Patrick

Jennifer Anne Pendergraft

Lyndel David Perry

Daniel Joseph Petty

Oliver Wrigley Pfeiffer

Alexandra Jane Pohl

Edward Paul Prenzler

Rachel Lynn Prusa

Connor A. Raasch

Mona Ghassan Raya

Brooke Ridenbark

Raechel D Roberson

Sidney M. Robertson

Skyler Marie Romano

David Alexander Ruark

Abigail Loree Ruppert

Joseph Anthony Russell

Brandon James Ryan

Sarah Saebens

Meara Elizabeth Schaefer

Jace Terrence Scheibal

Megan Elizabeth Schilly

Bailey Caitlin Lenore Schmitz

Chandler Scott

Tess Elizabeth Secor

Gabriela Shea

Thomas Hon Siganga

Maxwell W. Smidowicz

Isabella Halena Sopkin

Katrina Kathleen Springman

Mariah Elizabeth Starnes

Thomas Christopher Steinwagner

Ashley Elisabeth Stephenson

Rachel Muriel Stephenson

Connor Michael Stewart

Stephen Jeffrey Stewart

Ian Turner Summers

Austin Ray Svoboda

Sean Robert Swanson

Abigail Elizabeth Switzer

Akiaya Thomas

Ryan James Thompson

Christian Kenneth Trevino

Bensen Reece Tyrrell

Lucas Richard Verdun

Jonathan G. Voltz

Miranda Lynne Wagman

Justin Robert Walker

Joseph Charles Wallace

Kyle Matthew Walsh

Zachary Robert Walters

Brianna Christine Washington

Mason Sherman Watson

Jocelyn Kristine Welker

Amanda Helen Wickman

David J. Wickman

Emily Ann Will

Jake Riley Wilson

Douglas Bruce Wojcieszak

Cathleen Lillian Wood

Chase Errol Worthey

Jared Alexander Wright

Kyle James Wright

Meg LeighAnne Wyatt

Madilyn Jayne Yungck

Jared Thomas Zurliene Effingham

Sophia Jean Ballard

Jaelyn Grace Boone

Tyler Donald Broom

Saidee Leann Bushur

Wittni Rene Cotton

Margaret Eleanor Deters

Ethyn Isaiah Dust

Kayla Nicole Herzing

Camryn Marie Heuerman

Megan Marie Hodge

Hailey Sue Hoelscher

Madeline Marlene Hoene

Kaitlyn R. Holste

Kaylee Ellen Horn

Leah Marie Jansen

Anna Elizabeth Jones

Meredith Elaine Kull

Wyatt Lee Lawrence

Luke Jeffrey Ludwig

Trent Robert Mette

Allison Grace Niebrugge

Zeel Hitesh Patel

Avery Grayson Rogers

Mitchell McKinley Sager

Skyler Dawn Schafer

Abigail R Schmidt

Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt

Claire Elizabeth Wortman Eldorado

Jordan Dennison Richey

Delena Stokes Eldred

Justin Scott Kutter Elgin

Darlene Theresa Sandoval Elizabeth

Lucas Albrecht

Madelyn Grace Walters Elizabethtown

Carson Brooke Conn

Jamison Kyle Williams Elkhart

Faith Leighann Doerr Ellis Grove

Adrienne Bleem Carril Elmwood

Isabella Ann Guppy Elsah

Jack Howard Hanson

Tiffany Lynn Smith Emden

Evan John Rohlfs Eureka

Kali Ann Kuntz

Emily R. Streit Ewing

Payton Rianne Estep

Bryden Samuel Picklesimer Fairfield

Breah Jonay Morlan Fairmont City

Luis Armando Lamas

Yahilin Munoz Fairmount

Connor Dean Taylor Fairview Heights

Rassem Waleed Ashkar

Judith Alejandra Bernal

Sophia Hiromi Border

Michael Alan Brinkley

Kharrigan Alexis Edwards

Raeleigh J. Forester

Charlotte Christina Goodman

Melody Rose Holcomb

Joanna Hurless

Nia Karena Johnson

Mark William Lopinot

Craig Mather

Lindsay Miles

Fabiola Perez

Dominic A. Reynolds

Shawn M. Roddy

Mercedes Healy Tejkowski

Silwana Tiwari

Alyssa Ann Weilmuenster

Carson Tyer Woodfin Fisher

Sidney L. Sievers Flanagan

Abigayle H. Orndorff Flora

Sydney Hatcher Flossmoor

Kaitlin Marie Lee Forsyth

Gage Kerr Brimm

Kiarra Fallon Brimm

Tyana Nicole Brock

Jade Elizabeth Falk

Cassidy Faith London

Hillary Paige Mann Fowler

Holly Frances Brecht

Alyson Leigh Genenbacher

Katlyn Marie Genenbacher Franklin

Adam Eugene Morris

Ellie Claire Robinson Freeburg

Kristen Elizabeth Ingold

Megan Christine Jester

Ryan James Jester

Taylor Marie Jester

Hannah L. Lehmann

Kayla Morgan Liefer

Nicholas James Miles

Kayla Anne Mueller

Jordan Scott Swierczek

Abby Marie Wolf Fults

Leah Faith Hill

Lucas Martin

Cassandra Jean Rodenberg Galatia

Megan Paige Davis

Sara Elizabeth Simpson Galena

Hannah Elizabeth Smith-Ettleman Galesburg

Logan Micahel Carlson

Emma Elaine Hallberg

Oakley Stewart Thompson Geneseo

Ava Rose Bieneman

Lauren Mackenzie Denney

Keith William Elden

Mya Kendall Jackson

Morgan Joann May Geneva

Jack Louis Barrett Germantown

Evan John Albers

Tessa Sophia Beckmann

Elizabeth Brooke Hanna

Calvin James Heimann

Trevor Joseph Kohrmann

Nathan Robert Loepker

Alyssa Marie Robke

Haley Anna Schrage

Jeffrey Walton Wuebbles Germantown Hills

Nicholas James Bradshaw

Alec Christopher Moehn Gibson City

Logan Davis Gilberts

Colin Robert Boysen Gillespie

Maiya Lanae Bertolis

Cameron Hayes Scgloski Corbin

Bette Jean Hammann

Marshall Joseph Hatlee

Megan J. Hatlee

Mallory Quinn Mick

Elizabeth Paige Niemeyer

Stefanie Renee Pryor

Emily Grace Schmidt Gilman

Brandon David Olson

Nathan Scott St. Peter Girard

Matthew Gregory Burgess

Madalyn Shay Crawford

Harlie Graham

Audrey Pieper

Sophia Ines Shepard Glasford

Austin Cole Dimmitt

Delaney Patricia Nelson Glen Carbon

Lindsay J. Ahlers

Hannah Marie Almos

Olivia Hui Hunter Bell

Kierra Kay Boyles

Isaiah R. Bradshaw

Kylie Bayden Chiapelli

Alexis Taylor Cummings

Alexander David Daly

Sheyenne Elise Daughrity

Zachary Lloyd Doornink

Kayla Marie Dowell

David Garrison

Jennifer Lee Gaytan

Kenneth L Giese

Melissa Ann Greco

Jamie Lee Haas

Bailey Nichole Hanson

Elisabeth Renee Holding

Katelyn Michele Johnson

Marchyl Rose Jones

Michael John Kolling

Sara Lynn Lacicero

Kasey Marie Lane

Elisabeth Anne Link

Christopher Rees Llewellyn

Riah James Martin

Kilauren Carol McMahon

Kendal Meister

Lauren Elisaveta Meyer

Jackson Becker Morrissey

Lila Mae Motley

Jeffrey Allen Murry

Natalie Kay Nava

August Edmund Platt

Matthew Jacob Pustovrh

Megan Elizabeth Quick

Juliana Elena Rosa Richardson

Cristina G. Sanchez Amasifuen

Julann K Scheibal

Elizabeth A. Schroader

Parul Sharma

Lindsey Marie Svoboda

Santiago Vargas Serra

Ashlin Nikole West

Lauren Nicole Whaley

Benjamin Womack

Natalie Marie Wunderlich Glen Ellyn

Tess Marlene Arturi Glenarm

Hailey Dearing

Michael Vincent Szamocki Godfrey

Cassidy Lynn Aery

Laney Elizabeth Barnard

Jaedyn Michelle Billingsley

Daniel Bishop

Jonathan David Botterbush

Kevin Jay Botterbush

Lucas M. Bozovich

Samuel Bernard Brown

Brenton Paul Buenger

Tawney Colombo

Kaia Lee Cosgriff

Norma Grace Das

Thomas Drake

Jacob Ryan File

Anna M. Gentelin

Claire Elizabeth Gorman

Faith Marie Griffon

Sarah Lenhardt Harnetiaux

Isaac D. Hausman

Ashley Abigale Heistand

Greg Hill

Nathanael M. Hoffman

Rachel Lauren Holmes

Taylor Leigh Houchens

Sarai Michael-Anne Hughes

Adam Jackson Johnes

Shannon Danielle Katich

Wendi J. Kautz

Carly Irene Keshner

Kathryn Gael Kunz

Annie Maynard

Alexis M Mccarthy

Rachel Ann McCoy

Alexander Ryan McKinney

Sydney Paige McNece

Katie Ann Medford

Grace Elizabeth Moxey

Michaela Hope Pipitone

Katelyn Nicole Presley

Emmylou Maria Pruitt

Rachel Lynn Rathgeb

Magdalena Giselle Riveros Sheppard

Tristyn Nicole Rudolph

Brooke Nicole Snyder

Thomas John Tavolacci

Sara Hayley VanEsler

Sarah Elizabeth Witherbee Golden

Janice Taylor Diane Buss Golden Eagle

Baylee J. Kiel

Skye Alexandra Odelehr

Olivia R. Pille

Emma Pearl Schleeper

Grace Caroline Stephens Goreville

Brant Tyler Glidewell

Taylor Kirsten Glidewell

Trent A Glidewell

Alexandria Morgan King Grafton

Quintin James Dial

Alexandria Lynn Jones

Lucas Dylan Milan

Cheston Abagail Rowling Granite City

Taylor Evon Allen

Skylar Dawn Boone

Andrea Estefania Bowdoin

Nicole E Boyd

Kayla Danielle Bridick

Megan Michelle Busse

Kyle Alexander Clark

Darin Wayne Clements

Avarey Rose Cope-Bettorf

Cole Michael Coppersmith

Erynn Elizabeth Cotter

Scott Riley Delozier

Kurt Michael Despagni

Katelynn Bailey Anne Harrington

Marissa K. Herod

Alyssa Marie Hoog

Derek Jay Lemaster

Rebecca Emily Loftus

Anna Nicole Mangiaracino

Elizabeth Kae McGinness

Juan D. Mendez-Guillen

Ashlynn N. Merz

Brandon Michael Merz

Ethan Robert Miller

Stephanie Marie Mullen

Britney Kim Nguyen

Nataly Nguyen

Leopoldo Barrera Nikonowicz

Kassidy Lyn Nunn

Sara Marie Patel

Shannon Lee Paterson

Olivia G. Podraza

Mackenzie Sue Richards

Baylee Corrin Ridings

Rachel Elizabeth Riggins

Jacob Andrey Roderick

Shelby Lynn Roderick

Cody Joseph Schaefer

Sydney Lee Schaus

Joy Marie Schollmeier

Samuel Brady Shelton

Hope Suzanne Shepherd

Jacob Dean Stephens

Kayleigh Elizabeth Stewart

Alexander James Strickland

Skyler L. Sutphin

Joseph Lee Thomason

Karlie N Valencia

Alina Elizabeth Viteri

Luke Matthew Walton

Makenzie Rachel Watkins

Carolann M. Wolfe Grant Park

Kayla Nicole Ringo Grayslake

Liam James O'Connell Green Valley

Emily Christine Hilst

Kimberly Paige Roskamp Greenfield

Bailey Christine Bergschneider

Kendra Rose Davis

Mallory Ann Goode

Carly Jo Gregory

Payton Nichole Knapp Greenup

Jenna Lynn McMechan

Hannah Rae Puckett Greenville

Danielle Lee Brand

Kellsey Breann Hediger

Jayla Shea Jack

Sarah Corin Klenke

Rebecca Kae Laesch

Jade Racquel Neudeck

Eryn N. Smith

Emily Renee Unterbrink

Alyssa Anne Watson

Jessica Elizabeth Weiss

Jaydyn Ann Zykan Griggsville

Ryan Mitchell Kelley Hamburg

Steven Leroy Donelson

Lindsey Marie Watters Hamel

Nicholas Phillip Brunnworth

Gavin Christopher Hosto Hampshire

Isabella Tommasina Parise Hampton

Karlee Lynn Stapf Hanna City

Katelynne Marie Alcaraz Hanover Park

Leah Amaya Baker

Christina Eve Troha Hardin

Sydney Marlene Baalman

Molly Christine Hagen

Carter Joseph Haug

Kristen Rose Wieneke

Hope Elizabeth Wilschetz Harrisburg

Jesse Aaron Bortz

Haley Jo Brashears

Reese Tatum Emery

Madison Kathleen Kennedy

Lauren Faith Luce

Dakota Lee Morris

Bailey Elizabeth Stewart

Samuel David Winkleman Hartford

Hannah Consiglio Harvey

Marisol Angelica Corral Havana

Kelly LeAnn Cruise Herod

Katilyn Marie Lamar Herrin

Dylan Christopher Gossett

Coral Reigh Viernow Heyworth

Savannah Elaine Curtis

Haley Brianne Sieg Hidalgo

Elizabeth Jean Ellingsworth Highland

Benjamin Scott Brauns

Kevin M. Brutto

Vivienne Marie Chassels

Dayna Marie Chastain

Mason Clarke

Ethan Thomas Coderre

Emily Lorraine Dant

Kylee Ann DeLuca

Jonathan F Dickman

Jaida Rae Duncan

Jennifer Theresa Emery

Abigail Lynn Ermer

Makenna Ellen Grohmann

Carlin Alexander Gualandi

Sabrina N. Hart

Cauy Hartlieb

Laine Grey Hendrix

Kenzie Kay Holzinger

Peyton Morgan Holzinger

Peyton Elyse Jeckstadt

Anjuli Gabriella Kampwerth

Alisha B Kloss

Collin James Korte

Zachary Patrick Korte

Carter McCall

Collin Anthony Meyer

Taylor Virginia Pinkel

Taylor Nicole Prusa

Carly Ann Rakers

Alexa Marie Rinderer

Keely Rittenhouse

Brooklyn Alicia Roberts

Alexie L. Rose

Connor Jacob Sands

Megan Nicole Sands

Emma Jewel Schuster

Matthew Wayne Sinnock

Shelby L Stallard

Cory Scott Stieb

Teagan Elizabeth Strom

Ashley Nicole Terveen

Danielle Marie Timmermann

Andrew Robert Voegele

Justin Michael Wagoner

Parisse Monee Waldman

Tyler D. Werner

Baylee Marie Wetzel

Brett Wetzel

Thomas Scott Wick

Kathleen Elizabeth Ziegler

Sutter Chase Zipfel-Walker

Kourtney Renae Zobrist

Tyler L. Zobrist Hillsboro

Makenzie Grace Bellaver

Ashlee Jo Hannah Gene Bruene

Lacie Taylor Duff

Jacob A. Holcomb

Claire-Elise Huber

Margaret Ann Huber

Jacen Daniel King

Lauren C. Lucykow

Madeline Rose May

Maia Eleni Moranville

Jigar Naitik Patel

Madelyn Justi Powell

Brooke Roemelin

Anna Mae Talley

Samuel Isaac Taylor Hillview

Jaden M Lawson Homewood

Ashley Morgan Schaller Hopewell

Ashley Ruth Chirchirillo Hoyleton

Mallory Suzanne Knolhoff

Sydney Ann Schnitker Hull

Hannah Mae Koeller Huntley

Sidney P Lim Illiopolis

Joshua T Ford

Emma Kathryn Gardner Irvington

Levi Dakota Weathers Jacksonville

Ryan N Fatheree

Mackenzie Ruth Holmes

Rachel Elizabeth Langdon

Morgan Nicole Lindsey

Kassidy A. Neeley

Joseph Harrison Orr

Zoe Lynn Quigg

Turner Scott Reed

Collin C. Sheehan

Katherine Silverio

Joseph Royal Walker Jerseyville

Kadiah Colleen Baalman

Andrew C. Bertman

Lauren Elizabeth Blasa

Caleb Craig Currie

Tyler Jacob Derstine

Megan Patricia Fraley

Jillian Elise Freeman

Christopher Ryan Jackson

Miranda E Jackson

Lindsey A. Jones

Kendrick Thomas Lumma

Sydney Laurie Merle

Stephanie R Murray

Joao Louis Nail

Christopher Aaron Parks

Cole Riley Quinn

Taylor Mackenzie Rose

Aloera Salinas

Miranda Paige Schroeder

Katie Jo Scoggins

Abigail Maria Stephens Jewett

Ryley Joseph Brown Johnston City

Zoe Elisabeth Bonds

Kirsten Mae Gursky Joliet

Diana Cardenas-Magana

Amanda Nicole Dinardo

Emma Jane Ehrsam

Hannah Grace Eldred

Tonika Lynne Jones

Megan Sarah Muldoon

Allison Anne Rodawold Junction

Morgan Rachael Colbert Kane

Mallory Rose Deist Kankakee

Thomas Scott O'Connell Kansas

Nathan S. Medsker Kell

McKenzie Christine Card Kewanee

Charlotte Kay Pillen Kinmundy

Karli Janise Rose Kirkland

Madeline Jeanne Dashney Knoxville

Dedra Nicole Ratermann La Grange Park

Joseph Andrew Cuba Ladd

Teanna Colleen Cattani Lake in the Hills

Mia Francesca Koss

Christian Maric Nosek

Justin Peter Roxas Rosales

Dana Louise Smith Lansing

Arkia Niyeaunna Cannon

Neilah Nasara Scruggs Lawrenceville

Connor Royal Curtis Cullivan

Shyloh Grace Ladson

Noah Shane Volkman

Zebulon Luis Zeigler Le Roy

Cara Elise Levingston Lebanon

Noah Wesley Claghorn

Kayla Faith McSherry

Aaron Anastascio Rodriguez

Benjamin Garrett Shaw

Nicole Stankevitz Lemont

Gerardo D'Amato Lenzburg

Sophie Cooper

Bailey E Gale Lexington

Corrin Leigh Emberton Lincoln

Erin Quinn Barrick

Erika Renee Dzekunskas

Justin Gary James Long

Grace Marie Montgomery

Tate Matthew Mourning

Kristina Nguyen

Mackenzie Kaye O'Donohue

Abigail Rose Steffens

Alexandria AnnMarie Taylor

Hayley Turner

Sydney Rene Worth Lisle

James Gerace Litchfield

Alexis Jeane Brandt

Ashton Gracie Jones

Abigail R. Millsap

Bethany Lynn Seely

Breanna L. Seely

Kyle Alan Towner

Logan L Wertin Lockport

Conor John McCarthy London Mills

Elizabeth Suellen Semande Louisville

Reese Collin Blank

Jennifer Grace Streif

Dalton Jason-Douglas Wood Loves Park

Donavin Bailey DeBartolo

Arianne M. Santa-Olalla Lynn Center

Michael Andrew Seabloom Lynwood

Fayth Armonte McDonald

Urenna P. Onuoha Machesney Park

Samantha Rae Gallatin

Emily Jewel Schafer Mackinaw

John W. Mcgowan

Alison M Tate Macomb

William Tyler Hall

Lillian Marie Waldrop Macon

Allison Gene Butler Madison

Avalyn R. Mosby Mahomet

Brandon Matthew Bretz

Madison Elyse Quinley

Zachary John Weimer Makanda

Katelyn Mackenzie Miller Manchester

Ethan Ross Lomelino Manhattan

Kasey Anne Mitchell Manito

Lauren Elizabeth Russell Manteno

Hailey C Mueller Marengo

Madison Elaine Jennett

Kaitlyn Marie Wojcik Marine

David Robert Daiber

Emma N Gieseking

Samantha Christine Maddox

Chelsy Lynn Reeves

Erin Kathleen Rodenborn

Mariah Terese Smargiassi Marion

Alexander Murphy Andros

Victoria Lyn Barnes

Connor Randall Cima

Denise Katrina Davis

Haley Beth Gooch

Alyson Elizabeth Gwaltney

Isaac D. Hammet

Rylee R. Hammonds

Joni Rae Johnston

Sidney Elizabeth Jones

Noah Paul Mofield

Addison Taylor Randolph

Randi Renee Smith

Nathaniel C. Tooley

Nathaniel Keith Whittington

Robert Boston Ziegler Marissa

James Inman Markham

Heaven Angeria Bones

Khyla J. Dockery Marquette Heights

Isaac Ryan Chapman

Justine Elizabeth Ulrich Marseilles

Justin Edwin Harre Marshall

Chloe E. Pancake

Nicholas Elijah Switzer Maryville

Blerta Beluli

Kyle John Buecker

Abbey Nicole Burns

Hannah L. Corley

Katherine Jane Fenno

Victoria Rose Ford

Andrea Michel Frerker

Kaitlyn Marie Frisbee

Eli Harris

Brenna Renee Hopper

Meredith Marie Huffman

Benjamin Michael Hunsinger

Rachel Renee Jones

Lena Rose Juenger

Alyssa Marie Kannady

Chandler J. Kapp

Allyssa Rose Kostyshock

Madison Christine Langley

Mackenzie Jayne Lawrence

Lucas Max Maue

Hailey Nicole Mcfarland

Sarah McLain

Nadine C. Miller

William Joseph-Allen Morris

Isabella Rose Perryman

Bennett Pysz

Madison Renee Recklein

Madison Schmidt

Sophie Jean Swiecicki

Ray'Sean Anthony Taylor Mascoutah

Jacob Tyler Beebe

Jordan K. Beebe

Ashton Reese Carmichael

Bryana Paige Denton-Schubert

Carlos Alejandro Dulcamara

Kevin C. Endrijaitis

Ellen Grace Filkins

Bethanie Lynn Garcia

Jamie Nicole Grawitch

Danielle Angelina Hernandez

Kristen Rachael Hill

Benjamin Grant Kordick

Sydni Lee Land

Colin Brady Marsh

Nicholas Grant Marsh

Ashley Renae Moose

John D. Morra

Tierra Lashwan Shumpert

Olivia Marie Wilhelm

Brendan P Wilson

Brianna Witherell Mason

Keidron Nicole Duckwitz

Rebecca Marie Kuhns Mason City

Kyndel Paige Arthalony Matteson

Shawn Eugene Moton

Crystal Mischele Rice

Tamia T Stewart Mattoon

Abrienne Michelle Lee

Charles Joseph Meaker

Jamie LeeAnn Packer

Briana Sabrei Roberts

Grace E. Stamps

Lesley Danae Swick Maywood

John Michael Reeves Dawson

Dinasjah Linda Washington Mc Leansboro

Alison Lee Blades

Andy Wane Ellis

Anna Marie Miller Mechanicsburg

Kylie Paige Clemens

Carli Marie Hemphill Medora

Morgan Marie Kiel Meredosia

Madison C Gregory Metamora

Trenton Richard Ahrens

Morgan Danielle Doerr

Patricia Elisabeth Goettler

Mikayla AnnMarie Harvey

Samantha Lynn Kerker

Tessa L. Schwarzentraub

Payton Elizabeth Skender

Brendan Allan Smith Metropolis

Samuel Trace Burkhart

Jocelyn T. Hearn Milan

Tavish Eugene Mckinley Millstadt

Devin Michael Hubbs

Henry J. Jansen

Rachel Jansen

Nicole Elizabeth Jones

Heather Grace MacKeen

Abigail Lauren Martens

Abby Nichole Mast

Emily Morgan Pfeffer

Jenna Renee Pfeffer

Bryan Derrick Pruett

Abigail Richardson

Kevin Willis Shrum

Robert William Stock

Alyssa R. Terry

Seth Michael Walker Minonk

Abigail Mikayah Meyers Minooka

Emily Elizabeth Ellis

Brandon Christopher Kopp

Taylor Christine Swank Mokena

Sara Christine Ptaszek

Zachary Alan Soderberg Moline

Natalie Ann Christenson

Madeleine Grace Eaton

Britta Audrey McNinch

Megan LeeAnne Pittington

Olivia Joy Sander Monmouth

Michaela N. Weidman Montgomery

Michal C. Mazurek Monticello

Kaleena Ann Davis

Taylor Renae Helenthal Montrose

Wyatt Charles Abbott

Emma Marie Pitcher

Kelsey Marie Probst Moro

Jared Tyler Bugg

Parker Lee Calvin

Brandon Michael Carpenter

Journey Marie Coffman

Joel Andrew Eberhart

Jared J. Engeman

Wyatt Walter Engeman

Alex Lee Hornsey

Cody Steven Kearbey

Eleanor Anne Kohlberg

Paige Christine Little

Clare Anna Marth

Dalton Myers

Brett Leigh Norvell

Katherine Sue Ross

Elke Britt Schag

Jonah Ridley Yeager Morris

Elaina Marie Frobish Morrison

Allison Olivia Hogue Morrisonville

Marcy R. Langen Morton

Jonathon Mark Bridge

Haley Rose Huschen

Megan Lorraine Jones

Isabelle A. Kolvek

Max Alan Lindner

Chloe Josephine Mishler-Trerice

Bhumi Sevantilal Patel

Katherine J Robinson

Luke Robert Sander

Alexis G. Woods Mount Auburn

Logan Bryant Clayton Mount Carmel

Trevor Jacob Peterson

Lauryn Nicole Wright Mount Carroll

Shelbi Lynne Miller Mount Olive

Lillian Grace Gretak

Haley N. Pruden

Jessie Lu Schneider

MaKenzy Royce Sorsen

Jenna Nicole Subick Mount Pulaski

Brian Howard Batchelder Mount Sterling

Brady Gerard Bergman

Taylor Renae Winner Mount Vernon

Javier Adell Barocio

Camilla Dae Bauer-Higgins

Brendan J. Estes

Madison Marie Fradelos

Varun Manoj Merchant

Vidhi Manoj Merchant

Ashton Danielle Palmer

Benjamin Charles Piper

Sahar Rashid

Mia Elizabeth Riggan

Madison Jaylen Rodotz

Daniel Edgar Southerd

Kaylea Jo Stewart

Samuel James Storment Mount Zion

Tristan Stanley Gray

Brianna Y Haag

Addison Mackenzie Rhoades Moweaqua

Abby Kate Forlines

Ashley Raquel Webb Mt Sterling

William Elijah Hughes Mt Zion

Corbyn Lee Bender

Gregory Marlin Hart

Joao Paladino Monteiro Silva Mulkeytown

Braden Sean Furlow

Suzanne Elena Munaretto Murphysboro

Emily Anne Finke

Kaci Ashten Rendleman

Jakob Doyle Ruffner

Carleigh Rae Schimpf Naperville

Lauren Austin

Mackenzie Lynn Bradley

Ethan Thomas Gentile

Delaney Anne Johnson

Matthew Clare Kunzer

Briahna Rylee Schwartz

Justin Ryan Shiau

Abby Rae Veitch Nashville

Elizabeth Anne Ahlers

Brooke Renee Burcham

Sidney Marie McCandrew

Denise Hanna Noones

Cameron Charles Parker

Pierce Campbell Paszkiewicz

Kirstin Michelle Pillow New Athens

Breanna Logan Clubb

Trinity Lynn Heintz

Kaitlyn Christine Schaefer New Baden

Branden August Billhartz

Brittany Nicole Billhartz

Morgan Cutler Downing

Haileigh J. Gilley

Madilyn Glover

Jennifer M. Heimann

Benjamin Grant Herndon

Rylee A. Hodges-Stone

Quinn Logan Jasper

N'Bria Eileen Jones

Katherine Grace Krausz

Olivia Rae Krebs

Logan Michael Middleton

Hannah Sydney Sauerhage

Jenna Marie Timmermann New Berlin

Brighten Raye Blackwell

Kinsey Crawford

Anna Beth Owens

Madison Renee Turner New Douglas

Mackenzie Ann Sievers New Lenox

Robert Joseph Dedo

Valerie Zambrano Newton

Brycen James Dhom

Emily Ann Dion

Kelsey Ann Helmink

Cathryn Jane Homan

Kaylie Lee Houser

Cali Elaine Johnson

Tucker James Rieman

Taylor Dawn Smith

Brett Tyler Woodard

Lesley Ann Woods

Aidan N. Wright

Claudia Michelle Zuber Nokomis

Karlee Marie Beaty

Brandon Edward Keiser

Natalie Ann Schmitz

Ciara Marie Stalets

Elizabeth Irene Voils Normal

Adejoke Ebunoluwa Adanri

Jessica Victoria Coats

Kimberly Christine Decremer

Danielle Marie Flesher

James L Havens

Rylie Paige Murphy

Lisa Jeanette Smith

Shareef H. Tleimat

Christopher Dewayne Wooten

Elizabeth Michelle Workman Norris City

Hope Ryan Everett North Pekin

Brooke K. Simpson O Fallon

Abdulah Hassan Abrahim

Seth Michael Aldrich

Makayla Precious Baker

Claudia M Beck

Kevin J. Belobrajdic

Paige Mackenzie Black

Taylor Nicole Bobzien

Bailey Marie Bohnenstiehl

Christopher Rocky Boros

Brandon Austin Burnett

Megan R. Byland

Kurtis Bynum

Phillip Casey

Caitlyn Danielle Chinn

Dean Thomas Cooley

Justin John Cooper

Lindsay Marie Craddick

Jessica Elizabeth Croissant

Sarah Alaine Cyvas

Mckenna Rae Daiber

Amelia Grace Daniels

Dylan G. Davidson

Angel Nicole Deadmond

Donald Joseph Eckerman

Nadder E. El-Hamarnah

Emily Nicole Ellis

Brianna Lynn Ellison

William Callahan Farrar

Emily Renee' Fredericksen

Arianna Marie Gatchell

Kaeli Alyssa Goodwin

Joseph Guithues

Anneliese Faith Hansen

Fahad Amin Haque

Alexandra Patricia Hardy

Ryan James Harper

Grace E. Henderson

Jadyn Alise Holt

Kayla-Marie Nicole Hosier

Seyeon Kim

Benjamin J. Koenig

Jordan Michaela Lipe

Patrick David Saharat Lyon

Bianca Alexis McIntosh

Sophia Melzer

Dana DeAnne Merritt

Dylan Nathaniel Miller

Matthew Paul Miller

Matthew Joseph Minick

Kimberly Dawn Morris

Kimberly Ann Morrison

Gwen E. Musenbrock

Hannah Mae Nabb

Kyle Patrick Orlet

Jamar A. Pugh

Savannah Roman

Matthew Thomas Roskowski

Sienna Faith Salcido

Catherine R. Scherschel

Lesley Louise Sebree

Dylan Patrick Sholtes

Hannah I Sill

Jennifer Arline Simpson

Sidney Lee Slaner

Keaton T Steele

Kerrington Rene Stewart-Goodwin

Rachel I Strong

Clare Xiaofen Sweet

Alexander Shawn Timpson

Peter Joseph Timpson

Jason Scott Votrain

Ryan Daniel Waegner

Amanda Joy Welch

Brooke Marie Westrater

Heath Zuber

Danielle Denise Zuniga Oak Forest

Jamie Rae Gustafson

Jacque Patrick Mcnamee

Abby Lyn Smith Oak Lawn

Allison Rae Hebel

Jenna Marie Weiland Oakdale

Johnna Rae Bergmann Oakley

Gaige Wayne Floyd Oconee

Josie Hope Pauley Okawville

Amber Nicole Koch Olney

Anthony Wayne Bissey

Langston Maden Richardson

Molly Lynn Walker Omaha

Alexa LeaAnn Naas

Blake M. Seely

Brock T. Seely Onarga

Hannah Jo Fink Opdyke

Brooke Erin Cash

Wyatt Aaron Marks Oreana

Kaitlin J. Hupp

Mackenzie Noel Jones

Jacob Alexander Woodruff Oregon

Emma M. Johnson Orion

Ryan Jungwirth

Kamaryn C. Leab

Sara Jane Matykiewicz

Jenna Kay Woolley Oswego

Zachary Michael Drew

Kira M Fujii Ottawa

Samantha Paige Veith Palatine

Ryan Patrick Moran

Youngsoo Y. Park Palestine

Jacob E. Hawkins

Kealie Sue Jenkins Palmer

Adam Gregory Sullivan Palos Heights

Hayley June Goebel

Joseph Peter Iaquinta Pana

Jacob Allen Baughman

Haley Dawn Klein

Nicholas E. McMillen

James D. Moon Paris

Cameron Thomas Anderson

Jordyn S. David

Grace Ann Joseph

Kelsey RayAnn Ludington

Lydia Elizabeth Switzer

Marcus Aaron Switzer

Raelee Denise Wagoner Park Forest

Daeja Louise Watkins Pawnee

Justin Lee Montrey

Evan Connor Roberts

Emily Ann Virginia Sabo

Morgan Irene Worker Pekin

Adyson Michaela Aden

Macey Elizabeth Brown

Sydney Kathryn Burks

Gabrielle Nicole Janssen

Caleb Michael Powell

Rylie Helen Seward

Ashley Caroline Stilling

Jenna Marie Taphorn

Bennett David Taylor

Christy Claire Torrey

Jarrod Scott Vaupel

Anna Maksuwon Wolter

Kaylie Maksuwon Wolter Peoria

Kolbi L Allen

Jack Thomas Brand

Alexa Louise Buckley

Abigail Rose Carlson

Gabrielle Lynn Caunter

Abigael Eileen Coffey

Emiley Anne Flores

Selena Marie Hernandez

Keena Johnson

Emily Jane Martin

Breann Walton

Samantha Wickert Peru

Claudia Rose Orteza Petersburg

Caleb Killian Flanders

William L Heikes

Nicholas Joseph Rebbe

Erin LeeAnne Setzer

Emma Mae Stone

Ava Anne Umbach Philo

Garrett McIntosh Boyer

Elisabeth Kate Cler

Cameron Thomas Woodard Pinckneyville

Macy A. Epplin

Sydney Eileen Francis

Kailey M. Lacy

Jayci Marie Luke Pittsburg

Dylan Alamar Kinell

Katelynn M. Wise Pittsfield

Jason Aaron Bryant

Jacob Dean Gresham

Brian Dean Renoud Plainfield

Carrington Marie Jackson

Isabelle Rose Kennedy

Sarah Ashley McNamara-Cavanaugh

Haley M Morgan

Alexander William Noser

Vanessa Richter

Bianca Marie Vozenilek

Thomas Darnell Yancey Plainview

Daniel Thomas Card

Conner Charles McClain Pleasant Plains

Brandon D Darnell

Skyler Elizabeth Davis Pocahontas

Megan Joy Bagby

Allyson Rose Haberer

Michaela Ann Korte

Ashley Nicole Moore

Matthew David Neier

Mackenzie Leigh Peery

Emily Elizabeth Pirtle

Noah James Pirtle

Erika Lynn Plage

Samantha Marie Segrist

Holly Ryanne Strader

Marcus Dale Von Bokel Pontiac

Caitlyn Grace Cotter Pontoon Beach

Catherine Louise Allen

Amber Nicole Weiss Port Byron

Anthony Jerald Ruthey

Collin Mitchell Vollmer Prairie City

Kaia Rae Ann Ford Prairie du Rocher

Elliot Percy Clerc

Julia Rose Steibel Princeton

Alexis Zoe-Renee Camp Princeville

Brittany Morgan Holshouser

Laura Elizabeth Sorbel Quincy

Collin Scott Burgtorf

Aryanna Sierra Carper

Taylor Lynn Clark-Stotts

Carolyn A. Dickerman

Jacob Brian Happel

Karley Ann Lewis

Olivia Patrice Miller

Mitchell J. Murphy

Leah A. Oliver

Lexus Nicole Oliver

Mary Elizabeth Ostermiller

Caroline Renee Reed

Katie Elizabeth Schuecking

Paul Matthew Schumm

Halle Marie Smith

Mason Gerald Warning

Ashley Elizabeth Wensing

Parker Dean Westerman

Madeline Michael White

Evan Alexander Wiegand Rantoul

Madisyn Taylor Walton

Nicole LeAnn Wolken Red Bud

Rebecca Ann Chausse

Amanda Lauren Frisch

Zachary Kelsey Hickman

Brendan Michael Kueker

Shannon Marie Ortiz Richton Park

Cheniya Renee Alston

Trinity Marie Sharp Riverton

Abigail Louise Walters

Marianne Rae Watts Robbins

Makala Samone Dickens Robinson

Megan Leah Pearsall

Ashton Leigh Roberts

Mallory Jean Sutfin Rochester

Payton Elizabeth Aldrich

John Michael Campe

Emily Lee Etherton

Tyler Adam Gorbett

Macie Daniele Huntley

Drew Aaron McCoy

Megan Marie Patrich

Josilyn Mae Schmedeke

Jacob Andrew Western

Alexis Suzanne Yociss Rockford

Ellen T Altenhoff

Ebonie M. Byrd

Desiree Renee Dorsey

Thomas Michael Klosowski

Germain E. Lopez

Tanner William LoTempio

Ana E. Rosas

Vashon Marquea Williams Rockton

Spencer Reese Hielkema

Emily Kristine Johnson Romeoville

Deontai Lashawn Gipson

Bennie Lee Hall

Brianna Rose Kopel

Jonathan Edward Seffinga Roodhouse

Kaitlin Danielle Martin

Brandon Jeffrey Wells Roscoe

Jake William Elmer Rosiclare

Desiraii Rose Fowler Round Lake

Alec Michael Montagno Roxana

Alyssa Breanne Copeland

Sara Anne Kreutztrager Rushville

Hannah Kathleen Crum

Jakob Alan Kunkel

Rylee Sue Thurman Saint Anne

Savannah Estelle Worth Saint Charles

Ashlynn Elizabeth Deane Saint Elmo

Wade William Ireland

Cassidy Caroline Moss Saint Francisville

Leah Jean Buchanan

Amanda Jo Marley Saint Jacob

Kari Brianne Agne

Mackenzie C. Becker

Phoenyx Marie Derner

Hannah Grace Funk

Kalianne Marie Gibbs

Dylan James Haeffner

Blake Jonathan Hagler

Megan Alexandra Kulage

Alyssa Renee Neace

Simran Rakesh Patel

Samson Kayne Roberds

Matthew A. Tipton

Benjamin Alexander Wells Saint Joseph

Kaitlyn Marie Hess Saint Rose

Brett Michael Kaufman

Brendan C. Timmermann Sainte Marie

Grace Anne Hartrich Salem

Ali Nicole Holsapple

Ryan Holsapple San Jose

Isabel Marie Strube

Bryana Joie Vondran Sandoval

Levi Keith Brown

Elizabeth Rose Pennington Sandwich

Mary Elizabeth Gomez

Molly Sue Morgan Sauget

Taylor Thornton Schaumburg

Kaylee Ann Bochenek Scott AFB

Daniel Patrick Holdenried

Jennifer Nicole Seim

Annie Alexis Trezza Scott Air Force Base

Danica Jo Cottrell

Eric Ryan Estep

Christiana Emily Huber

Erika L. O'Meara Sesser

Emily Nicole Bulla Shelbyville

Evan Matlock Sherman

Austin Brown

Connor Gage Bryant

Matthew Aaron Cody Cobb

Zachary David Dellert

Adam Lucas Ely

Olivia Nicole Felts

Olivia Grace Fleck

Anne Melissa Fulgenzi

Annie Josephine Gantt

Caroline A. Gwaltney

Brock Benjamin Harrison

Mary Rose Henderson

Chloe Marie Howard

Megan Ashley Hull

Kaitlyn Paige Jones

Elizabeth Ann Loftus

Jasmyn A. Mahnee

Leah M. Musselman Shiloh

Mohammed Azeem Azhar

Andrea L. Whitaker

Jalen Anthony White Shipman

Nathaniel William Holloway

MacKenzie Leigh Randolph

Cheyenne Amber Louise Slack

Isaac Thomae

Connor J. Walker Shorewood

Ashley Sue Lang

Renee Elizabeth McTee Sigel

Travis Allen Wendt Silvis

Sean James Casey Skokie

Venice Faye Lorzano Guevarra

Britney Plaisir Smithton

Nathaniel Scott Beggs

Craig J Collier

Kristen Collier

Hayley Corine Edwards

Aaron Matthew Killebrew

Madeleine Beth Lilley

Andrew Cole Milloshewski

Robert Gage Moorehead

Tesla Joelle Morris

Lilly Alexandra Oliver

Shelby F. Oliver

Sophia Quirin

Carly Ann Reay

Kylie Marie Stevenson Sorento

Cassidy Jo Borrowman

Jarrett Evan Borrowman

Casey R. Melton South Beloit

Nicole Kirn South Elgin

Kamryn Rose Huber South Holland

Brian Obinna-Onuzurike Obi South Roxana

Kiley Marie Winfree Sparta

Grace Trinidad Banda

Ava Noelle Corbin

Isabella Genevieve Jones

Adam M Krisby

Caton Luis Ramos Springfield

Jacob Robert Armbrecht

Makynzie Elise Ashbaugh

Jesse Alexander Austin

Kelsi Marie Bales

Hailey Renee Banning

Joseph Taylor Bartel

Tyler Wayne Bean-Catencamp

Grant Beeler

Douglas Charles Bollman

Lyric Boone

Miles William Cantrall

Patricia Katherine Canum-Malcom

Abigail Erin Carney

Nathan Henry Cheung

Grant Richard Cowdrey

Abbie Nicole Danner

Maggie E. Deckard

Sarah Elizabeth Denson

Demi Elizabeth Dixon

Matthew David Drewes

Noah Brian Drewes

Brooklyne Edith Dulceak

Joseph E. Dungey

Vincent C. Eller

Emily Paige Feagans

Jakhari Jashawn Gant

Lucas Ronald Gillette

Raylee D. Griffin

Alexis Taylor Hammann

Gannon Thomas Handley

Youssef A. Hassan

Megan Ann Hobbie

Evan Ryan Huffstedtler

Samuel Jeffrey Hutcherson

Madison R. Kauffman

Andrew William Kelley

Sydney Nicole King

Daniel Patrick Kinsella

Aleah Marie Kirby

Cassidy Marie Krager

Lauryn Nicole Leonard

Jessica Sabrina Marion Leopold

Emily Jordan Long

Hannah F. Matejka

Jacob Robert McDermott

Jacob Christopher Melton

Jacob Milbrandt

Trent Thomas Minder

John Caleb Molen

Paige R. Oschwald

Megan Lynn Owens

Zachary David Pappas

Kelby Patrick Phillips

Braden L. Pletscher

Mira Jade Radwine

Kylie Markinzee Ray

Sarah Rhone

Jacob Elliot Roberts

Erin Taylor Roesch

Audrey Dianne Sandstrom

Jessica Ellen Sauer

Rebecca Ann Sauer

Lauren Holly Schleyhahn

Kennedy K. Schurman

Madeline Jane Schurman

Kaitlyn Renee Sheley

Nathaniel Edmund Shelly

Katelyn M Smith

William Bevins Smith

Sydney Claire Sowle

Brooke Cassidy Steil

Grace Marie Thompson

Jarae N. Tipton

Joann Trudeau

Marcus Charles Washington

Amanda Mae Wayman

Kayla Renee Wheeler

Olivia Rose Whitney

Miles Joseph Wilson

Clara Kathryn Zaborac

Nathan Thomas Zanger

Scott James Zuehlke Staunton

Elizabeth R. Birdsell

Lilly Elizabeth Booth

Anna Evelyn Brand

Ariana Elise Coan

Amy Lorraine Costa

Abby K. Davis

Dominic Kevin Fairman

Mikayla M. Fritz

Anthony M. Griffith

Maggie Lynn Hartzel

Evan Michael Louis Labonte

Jacob Vincent Masinelli

Katie L. Masinelli

Grace Laurel Mcbride

Kailyn Nicole Meyers

Rose E. Milcic

Drew M. Mullenix

Ethan Wayne Mullenix

Sarah Leeann Pernicka

Kaleigh Ann Pirok

Hannah Marie Pritchett

Sophia Elizabeth Pritchett

Brayden Michael Smiley Steeleville

Amira Samir Al-Jassim

Rachel Autumn Bradley

Austin Lucas Byer

Alexis Nicole Middendorf Stewardson

Maria Genevieve Gentry Stonington

Samantha Lynn Hodges

Sophia Marie Wade Streamwood

Kirsten Kate Cabotaje Streator

Mario A Diaz

Brittany Collette Florea

Jared Dean Groesbeck

Ashley Lauren McCurdy

Kallie Ann Miller

Luis Eliud Molina Sugar Grove

Corrine R. Pierce Sullivan

Kaitlyn A. Dudley

Zachary Steven Mayberry Sumner

Jacob Emmons Swansea

Christina Brown

Addison Claire Burris

Richard Michael Dambacher

Amanda Nicole Dermody

Emily KayAnn Dobey

Paul Fries

Jordan Mae Guethle

Zuriah O. Harkins

Kaitelyn Marie Kilzer

Gabrielle I. Kniepkamp

Eric D. Lindauer

Lezli Michel Love

Kyle Anthony Malone

Molly C McCoy

Gregory Aaron Mitchell

Khyla Moriah Mumphard

Haley Jo Nelson

Tarik B. Ramadan

Adam David Siddle

Gabrielle N Siekmann

Nathan Christopher Stricker

Kyle David Van Bevern

Fion Yim

Ryan Patrick Youck Sycamore

Eemaan Mahmood Table Grove

Caitlyn Trinity Heller Tallula

Melinda Jorns Taylorville

Taylor J. Ahrendt

McKenna Marie Anderson

Sierra Nicole Beck

Ryan Paul Ess

Erica Leigh

Emily K. Morrison

Coleton Samuel Noblet

Shelbi Ryann Paul

Anna Lee Rever

Molly L. Smith

Daniel John Sparks

Lynnae Elizabeth Thomas

Sophie Christine Tremblay Teutopolis

Emma Louise Beckman

Mikayla Daniel Blankenship

Charis N. Coventry

Michael Christopher Deters

Mitchell Thomas Deters

Joseph Bernard Esker

Mitchel John Hardiek

Claire M Hemmen

Mitchell Lawrence Jansen

Madison Hope Magee

Heather Rose Miller

Allie Marie Niebrugge

Maci Rose Rieman

Beth Ann Schabbing

Abigail Christina Schmidt

Leah Breanne Schumacher

Maria Robyn Vonderheide

Mathew Jude Weber Thayer

Griffin Thomas Hatalla Thompsonville

Alex Perkins Tinley Park

Hershey Jones

Sylvia Anna Taraszka

Olivia L Walker

Tyla Angelique Wells Toledo

Breanna M. Booker

Megan Camille Walsh Tolono

Mackenzie Paige Brunk Tower Hill

Carolyn Marie Nohren Tremont

Makayla A. Biggs

Katherine Toletha Ealey Trenton

John Ross Beach

Joshua Clay Bendall

Ethan Gregory Boulanger

Austin Cyril Dahm

Elena Noel Fridley

Olivia Margaret Holtgrave

Jason Kendall Kattenbraker

Brooke Nicole Kohlbrecher

Brianna Madalyn Morris

Ryan Errol Rottman Trilla

Laura Marie Kish Troy

Samantha Grace Abbott

Rebecka Jo Bahn

Mary-Margaret Brigette Benware

Alex Raymond Besse

Brandon Dean Birkhead

Savanna Lynn Bowling

Livia Brown

Kaitlyn Cates

Kylie Crockett

Gabriella Marie Daugherty

Aislinn Rachel Davis

Kenyon Wayne Davis

Tristan Lincoln Davis

Holly Dees

Laura Nicole Douglas

Abigail Elizabeth Eggemeyer

Jordyn Alixandria Flood

Daniel Joseph Ford

Casey Makai Foreman

John Galinski

Logan Charles Grapperhaus

Kasey Jo Hanson

Katlyn Jean Hanson

Derik Andrew Hefferly

Sydney Marie Hefferly

Colton Michael Higgerson

Jessica Lynn Hoelter

Raegan Marie Holley

Amy Michelle Hurley

Madelyn Hope Jenkins

Katherine Elisabeth Jones

Tucker Jacob Kendrick

Tessa Rain Kleinschmidt

Kelly Ann Knauer

Christopher Lexow

Paige Ellen Looney

Arabella Nadine Martychenko

Davin Alexander McGonigal

Kyle James Metze

Kara Ann Meyer

Trevor Michael Meyer

Shane Leo Miller

Adisyn Tayler Morgan

Samuel Edward Motl

Haley Rose Myers

Daniel Jeffrey Nagel

Chloe Elizabeth North

Zachary Marc Onesky

Scott David Parizon

Megan Periandri

Emma Elizabeth Perry

Christian Ray Plymale

Brooke McKenzie Prater

Saahil Regmi

Brooke Nicole Renspurger

Paige Rimar

Jeanna Therese Roman

Kyle Thomas Rood

Zachary W Rosenthal

Alexis I Sager

Jonathan Henry Schaffer

Trevor Alexander Siebert

Meagan Simmons

Emily Ann Sims

Marlaina Bradleigh Snow

Sidney Erin Snyder

Jared Keith Speer

Avery Christine Stilwell

Michaela Ann Thompson

Alexander Charles Veteto

Dylan Duane Wigginton

Zachary Witaschek Tuscola

Cassidy Elizabeth Westjohn Urbana

Tonja Spires Ursa

Georgia Elaine Graham Utica

Hannah Elizabeth Turigliatti Vandalia

Leah Marie Francis

Jenna Renee Lett

Lanee Elizabeth McNary

Eric Matthew Neeley

Shelbi Lynn Stewart Venice

Jaylen L. Bey Versailles

Sophie M. Fanshier Vienna

Meighan Danielle Marlo

Jessica L. Wampler Village of Lakewood

Beau Harris Reynolds Viola

Kamryn K. Linskey Virden

Sydney Michelle Baines

Taylor Smith Virginia

Alyssa Nicole Dour

Lauren O. Dour

Ryan Del Hancock

Taylor Ann Hancock Walnut Hill

Lindsay Noelle Gazdik

Raiden Alan Hofstetter

Austin John Shopinski Walshville

Jill Cathryn Niehaus Wapella

Nicole Sue Chaney Warrenville

Angela Alvarez Washington

Samantha Elizabeth Alstott

Katelyn Beth Bradburn

Kassidy Dexheimer

Elizabeth Marie Hector

Devin Micheal Moore

Ryann June Pugh

Shane E. Rhoades

Hannah Marie Rich

Myles L. Sophanavong

Antonia Tracy Waterloo

Caleb Scott Agnew

Nathaniel M. Albers

Sierra Lawren Berg

Genevieve Bourgeois

Teresa Marie Brunnelson

Brianna Dennis

Mikayla Shea Duncan

Benjamin Joseph Elliott

Michelle Anna-Louise Fischer

Grace Sophia Herschbach

Kylie Rein Jackson

Bradley Thomas Koesterer

Elizabeth Nicole Laidley

Kristi Lynn Matt

Andrew Blake Maus

George Andrew McTaggart

Kaylee Lynn Menner

Alaina Metz

Clayton Alexander Metz

Zane Cole Miller

Nicolas Jacob Nobbe

Garrett T. Nodorft

Timothy D. Nodorft

Caralyn Marie Papenberg

Madison T Phelps

Sophia Rose Purcell

William Joseph Rogers

Rianna Marie Roush

Grace Marie Ryan

Travis Lee Thier

Jacob Allen Weber

Abigail Nicole Welker

Bailey Michele Wenger

Jessica Denise Whiteside

Olivia Mae Wilkerson

Zachary John Winter

Margret Kathleen Wright Watseka

McCall Rose Schunke Watson

Kaleb Andrew Blake

Kierstin Lee Cornell Wauconda

Megan Ann Yonan Waukegan

Maria Michelle Cartagena

Jesus Garcia

Mariah D. Martin Waverly

Ashlyn Rose Hermes

Atwood Jackson Huff Weldon

Blake McKenly Johnson West Chicago

Shane Micheal O'Connor West Frankfort

Jenna G. Herron

Olivia Nichole Hutchcraft

Jacob Aaron Russell

Niccolette Anise Tindall

Austin Kendall Uhls

Sarah Nicole Wollesen

Fairen Elle Woolard West Liberty

Chase Edward Lemke West Peoria

Addie Marie Patton West Salem

Audrey Diane Rotramel Wheaton

Olivia Catherine Curry

Ryan Harrison Olp Wheeler

Connor Samuel Bierman

Chandler Danee Street White Hall

Jenah Mae Kenzie Elliott

Abigail Rose Gound

Tristen Nicole Nichols Williamsville

Coldin Wayne Calvert

Sidney Louise Craig

Thomas Michael Hofferkamp

Emily Marie Roberts

Noah Riley Stults Willow Hill

Alyssa Ann Diaz Wilmington

Carley Alexis Wilkerson Wood River

Brenden Michael Allen

Jillian R. Barber

Ruth B. Bornasal

Mackenzie Lynn Crutchley

Landon Roger Godar

Neil Patrick Kollack

Abigail Kathryn Kurth

Ethan Glenn Kurth

Braeden Elise Lackey

Shawn Michael McKee

Vance Clayton Myers

Annelise Christine Neathery

Kaley Jane Nicosia

Ross Stanley Pearson

Carla Nicole Price Lybarger

Lauren Marie Ratliff

Kelsey Robinson

Lauren Jayne Robinson

Jacob Everett Smith

Elizabeth Rene Vatole Woodlawn

Ethan Joshua Fauss

Bryson Robert Sanders Woodridge

Alexis Denise Wallington Woodstock

Luke G. Klinefelter Worden

Chandler Lee Brown

Leta Marie Debardeleben

Melissa Christina Diaz

Lydia CoraAnn Fulton

Alexander Richard Sung Hagans

Kylee Nicole Myers

Adrianne Nicole Newbold

Katelyn Mei Ling Patterson Yorkville

Ryan Christopher Pizzo More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip