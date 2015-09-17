EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business has opened registration for its 2015 Project Management Symposium. The event is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the Morris University Center on the SIUE campus. The annual one-day event focuses on cultivating the art and science of project management.

Project management professionals from more than 120 different companies in the St. Louis metropolitan area will participate.

The day will open with Maggie Hales, executive director of the City Arch River Project who will speak on stakeholder engagement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hour-long morning and afternoon breakout sessions will provide a range of topic choices. Breakout sessions are led by area expert project management professionals, and often include SIUE faculty specialists. Topics include:

The Science of People Management



Best Practices in Large Program Management: A Case Study



Ask the PM Experts Panel



Cyber Security



Driving Project Results with Change Management



Carrots and Sticks: Your project teams are motivated, but what about your project managers?

The “Softer Side” of Project Management



Evolving the PMO: From project and program to portfolio management



Using Advanced Risk Management to advance your projects

Certifications 101

To register, please visit siue.edu/business/executive_education/symposia or call 618-650-5440.

The SIUE School of Business is a recognized leader in project management education. It prepares the next generation of PM practitioners through academic programming in project management in undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It also provides continuing education for PM professionals through the Project Management Training portfolio of the Executive Education division.

The Executive Education Project Management portfolio is guided by the SIUE Project Management Advisory Board, a consortium of project management experts from more than 20 of the area’s top businesses committed to PM in their organizations. The group meets monthly to share best practices and solutions to common challenges, and collaborates with the School of Business to develop the annual SIUE Project Management Symposium.

More like this: