EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus today, approved SIUE to move forward with resurfacing parking lots on the Edwardsville campus, and development of plans and cost estimates for a graduate dental clinic on the Alton campus. It also granted a temporary construction easement for the widening of East University Dr.

The parking lot project will resurface and/or rebuild lots A, Vadalabene Center (VC) F (small parking lot just east of the VC), 10 off South University Dr., the Credit Union (CU) lot and Korte Stadium. The project includes redesign of Lots A and VCF to improve both pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow and safety, and adding electric vehicle charging stations in Lot A. Korte Stadium will involve paving an existing rock lot with asphalt and adding emergency phones. Lots 10 and CU will be resurfaced within the existing footprint. The project will include new pavement markings, curbs, replacing or constructing accessible curb ramps, sidewalks and converting to low-level LED lighting in all lots. The estimated cost is $4,976,000 and will be funded from external and/or internal financing as determined by the board treasurer.

Plans for the School of Dental Medicine graduate dental clinic will involve demolishing existing Building 283 and constructing a new graduate clinic for the dental students and residents. The new clinic will be built and equipped to serve a comprehensive range of patient dental needs through existing, expanded and new post-doctoral programs. SIUE will retain FGM Architects, of O’Fallon, to determine the estimated project cost. Final project and budget approval will require board action.

In another transportation-related item, the board granted the temporary construction easement for the widening of East University Dr. to Edwardsville Town Center, LLC. The Illinois limited liability corporation proposes widening the campus road with the addition of a right turn lane onto state route 157. Edwardsville Town Center will pay the construction cost.

The board also approved an honorary doctor of humane letters to be bestowed upon former president Dr. Earl Lazerson at the SIUE 2019 spring commencement.

