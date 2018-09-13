EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved naming rights for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Fowler Student Design Center. The board also approved contracts to complete the second floor build-out in the Fowler Student Design Center.

First, the board recognized the Fowler family’s $1.25-million gift, which in combination with other contributions, will allow for the completion of phase two of the Student Design Center.

In the second floor build-out to include additional faculty offices to accommodate growth, student design lab space, a conference room and restrooms, the board awarded contracts to Limbaugh Construction Co., Inc., of Granite City, for $454,123 for general work; K&F Electric, Inc., of Belleville, for $159,120 for electrical; Bel-O Sales and Service, Inc., of Belleville, for $38,170 for plumbing services; France Mechanical Corp., of Edwardsville, for $42,487 for heating; and JEN Mechanical, Inc., of Godfrey, for $59,320 for ventilation.

In addition, the board approved adding 12 parking lots to the SIUE Housing and Auxiliary Facilities System, so the University can provide proper maintenance. These lots were purchased, donated to or constructed by SIUE outside of the revenue bond system that was established in 1997 for the construction and renovation of all SIUE parking lots. Revenue generated from parking permit sales and lease arrangements will provide Parking Operations with the funding for maintenance.

The lots include the following in University Park: The Chamber of Commerce at 1 N. Research Dr., the pharmacy classroom at 245 S. Research Dr., the dental clinic at 195 University Park Dr., the multi-tenant building at 200 University Park Dr., the School of Pharmacy labs at 220 University Park Dr., The NCERC at SIUE at 400 University Park Dr., and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and labs at 420 University Park Dr. Campus parking lots included are: Lot CF at the Environmental Resources Training Center (ERTC), Lot G at B. Barnard Birger Hall, Lot CU at the SIUE Credit Union, Lot KS at Korte Stadium and The Gardens at SIUE parking lot.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

