EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved Tim Schoenecker, PhD, as dean of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business, and Steve Huffstutler as associate vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer (CIO) for the SIUE campus, during its regularly scheduled meeting on the Edwardsville campus.

An associate professor of management and marketing in the School, Schoenecker was named interim dean in May 2016, succeeding John Navin.

Schoenecker has provided significant service to the School as a collaborative leader. He, in close partnership with faculty and staff, has contributed to the School’s growth and celebrated its accounting and business programs’ 2017 reaccreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a hallmark of excellence earned by less than five percent of the world’s business schools.

Under Schoenecker’s leadership, the School has progressed its strategic plan by boosting enrollment, continuing its tradition of internships and global engagement, building faculty resources and maintaining its momentum in development and alumni relations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schoenecker joined the SIUE faculty in fall 1992 in the Department of Management and Marketing. His teaching interests are in the areas of strategic management and entrepreneurship. His research interests are primarily in the areas of corporate governance and top management teams. Prior to being named associate dean, he served as a consultant for both large and small businesses in the St. Louis area.

Also serving as an interim leader since spring 2015, Huffstutler succeeded Jennifer Vandever and led a staff of more than 100 professionals in support of the University’s technology service, systems, and infrastructure, including academic and administrative systems, telephony, networking and support services. He has managed a $10.5 million annual budget and led Information Technology Services (ITS) through a 17 percent budget reduction. Moreover, he and his team created more than $800,000 in cost savings by collaborating with SIU Carbondale to create shared software and system contracts in addition to renegotiating existing vendor contracts.

Huffstutler has served SIUE in various capacities since 1992. Prior to his interim appointment, Huffstutler served as director of Academic and Client Support Services, acting director of Academic Computing, and manager, senior specialist and coordinator of the Faculty Technology Center. He has also served as a technology consultant for the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Middle-Level Teacher Preparation Consortium through its Teacher Quality Enhancement Grant.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this: