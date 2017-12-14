EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus today, approved SIUE to move forward in developing plans and cost estimates for renovations to the Student Success Center on the Edwardsville campus. The board also approved a $1.3-million budget to replace the Prairie Hall roof.

The Student Success Center renovation will focus on expanding the Disability Support Services (DSS) office to accommodate the approximately 700 students that require assistance for testing services, and relocating the smart seminar room and computer lab space to service that growing population.

The design and construction will be funded through the Student Success Center Repair and Replacement Reserve funds. The project will be done in phases to assist the DSS office in continuing operations during construction. SIUE consultants AAIC, a St. Louis architectural firm, and BRiC Partnership, an engineering firm in Belleville, will determine the scope of the project and provide a comprehensive cost estimate. Final project and budget approval, and awarding of contracts will require further board consideration.

Prairie Hall’s roof is approximately 20 years old and is nearing the end of its life expectancy and warranty. Project improvements include replacing approximately 40,500 square feet of roofing, replacing existing drains and adding secondary overflow drains, replacing roof and ductwork insulation, and installing taller equipment curbs for the air conditioning units. The work will be done during the summer months to minimize disruptions to the students. It will be funded from the Housing Repair and Replacement Reserve (RRR) fund.

The board also approved two honors to be bestowed at the SIUE 2018 spring commencement. Former chancellor Vaughn Vandegrift, PhD, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters. State Senator William Haine (D-56th District), of Alton, will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

