EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting on the Alton campus today, provided project and budget approval for building renovation and improvements at the Edwardsville campus. The board also approved contracts to install a new synthetic turf field for student recreation and to secure external professional services to enhance freshmen student recruitment.

The board gave project and budget approval to renovate Founders Hall as part of SIUE’s 21st Century Building Plan. The renovation is estimated to cost $34.1-million and will be funded from the facilities fee. Like most of SIUE’s core campus buildings, Founders Hall has been adequately maintained since its construction 40-plus years ago, but it’s primary electrical, lighting, plumbing, window and mechanical systems are original equipment. The scope of the building renovation includes replacing the electrical, telecommunications, plumbing, window and mechanical systems. Fire alarm systems will also be replaced and upgraded. The building’s structural system will be upgraded to the Life Safety Performance Level, and storm shelters will be developed in the lower level. Interior finishes will be renewed, particularly in classrooms, which will be updated with standard University technology packages. The award of contracts will require further board consideration.

The 21st Century Building Plan is a program that will renovate six core campus buildings in sequential order beginning with Founders Hall, Alumni Hall, Rendleman Hall, Dunham Hall, Peck Hall and Lovejoy Library.

The board also gave project and budget approval for replacement of the Morris University (MUC) skylights. The estimated project cost is $501,000 and will be funded by the MUC repair, replacement and reserve funds. The original skylight system is leaking and requires replacement to prevent further deterioration and leaking. The award of contracts will require further board consideration.

In projects that are moving forward, the board awarded a $1.113-million contract to Byrne & Jones Construction, of St. Louis, to install a synthetic turf surface at SIUE’s Outdoor Recreation Complex. The project will replace the natural grass surface to extend the seasonal use for club sports teams and intramural teams and provide a surface that is more durable. The work will be funded from University Student recreation operations and reserve funds.

The board also approved an initial nine-month contract beginning October 2017 with Royall & Co. of Washington, D.C., with the option to renew the contract for up to five additional years. The estimated six-year cost projects to $3-million and will be funded through Office of Enrollment Management operating funds. SIUE seeks to expand freshmen recruitment through more highly targeted efforts in new markets available through SIUE’s universal in-state tuition rate. Royall & Co. provides data-driven undergraduate and graduate solutions that target qualified prospective students, build relationships throughout the search, application and yield processes, and optimize financial aid resources.

