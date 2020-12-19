EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) is celebrating students in the class of 2021 for achieving a 100% first-time pass rate on the new Integrated National Board Dental Exam (INBDE).

The integrated examination for dental licensure replaces the NBDE Part I and Part II, and covers the basic, behavioral and clinical sciences. According to the Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations, the new exam combines content from several disciplines, requiring test takers to “integrate their knowledge of science with the clinical know-how involved in the safe practice of dentistry.”

“SIU School of Dental Medicine students continue to excel with strong dedication to their academic advancement and a commitment to achieving clinical mastery,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “We are incredibly proud of this noteworthy accomplishment.”

The class of 2021 has endured the particular challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting both their third and fourth year of dental clinical education.

“Despite the additional restrictions placed on them amid the pandemic, these students worked effectively to be productive and manage their patients and work toward fulfilling their graduation requirements,” said SIU SDM Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Saulius Drukteinis, DMD. “We also owe great thanks to SIU School of Dental Medicine faculty and staff for working so hard under the circumstances to help continue to deliver our highest standard of education.”

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

