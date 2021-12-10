EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) is celebrating students in the class of 2022 for achieving a 100% first-time pass rate on the new Integrated National Board Dental Exam (INBDE). This is the second consecutive year for SDM students to attain this achievement.

The integrated examination for dental licensure, first administered in 2020, replaces the NBDE Part I and Part II, and covers the basic, behavioral and clinical sciences. According to the Joint Commission on National Dental Examinations, the new exam combines content from several disciplines, requiring test-takers to “integrate their knowledge of science with the clinical know-how involved in the safe practice of dentistry.”

“The SIU SDM Class of 2022 has worked tremendously hard to excel in their coursework and exams while also effectively caring for their patients,” said SIU SDM Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Saulius Drukteinis, DMD. “We are so proud of them.”

The class of 2022 has endured the particular challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting both their third and fourth year of dental clinical education.

“We are incredibly proud of this class, knowing how difficult these last two years have been,” said SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD. “We especially thank the faculty and staff for working under tough circumstances to continue to deliver our highest standard of education.”

SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

