ALTON - The SIU School of Dental Medicine (SDM) has temporarily closed its Main Dental Clinic building because of flooding.

“Over the Christmas holiday weekend a water heater failed in the lower level of the main clinic building 263 at the SIU School of Dental Medicine…and a one-inch waterline flooded the basement,” the school said in a statement.

Two buildings lost power as a result of the flooding. An SIU spokesperson said that maintenance crews have worked “around the clock” to restore operations. Building 280 is once again fully operational, but the Main Dental Clinic in building 263 remains closed, though portions of it will be “ready for occupancy soon.”

For SIU SDM students, the temporary closure of the Main Dental Clinic will not disrupt their education.

“The educational needs of doctoral and postdoctoral student patient training are being fulfilled during the ongoing restoration of full functionality in the clinic,” the school said.

SIU SDM noted that the scheduling staff is “working diligently” to accommodate patients. While the Main Dental Clinic on the SIU SDM Alton campus is currently closed, other facilities are still open, including the Advanced Care Clinic at the Alton campus, the Edwardsville Clinic on the SIUE campus and the East St. Louis Clinic. If you have a dental emergency, you can call 618-474-7000 to schedule an appointment at one of these facilities.

