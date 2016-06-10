SIU School of Dental Medicine celebrates graduating Class of 2016
ALTON - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) celebrated the achievement of 50 students with the bestowal of doctor of dental medicine degrees.
The students received their doctoral hoods during the SIU SDM commencement ceremony held Saturday, June 4 in SIUE’s Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.
|
Title
|
First
|
Last
|
City
|
State
|
Mr.
|
John
|
Anderson
|
Champaign
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Rachel
|
Anderson
|
Edwardsville
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Kimberly
|
Baptist
|
Mount Prospect
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Jacob
|
Bleyer
|
Carterville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Alexander
|
Boerckel
|
Peoria
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Laura
|
Burgett
|
Coal Valley
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
John
|
Cairns
|
Naperville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Patrick
|
Cameron
|
Coal City
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Kyle
|
Clark
|
Salem
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Jacob
|
Coffey
|
Taylorville
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Katherine
|
Crane
|
Carlinville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Brandon
|
Crivello
|
Alton
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Sara
|
Crocks
|
Litchfield
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Matthew
|
Dziarski
|
Flossmoor
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Bryce
|
Evans
|
Moline
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Blake
|
Ferando
|
Edwardsville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Peter
|
Girgis
|
Western Springs
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Natalia
|
Habibi
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Beth
|
Hagen
|
Sullivan
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Denise
|
Hand
|
Pontoon Beach
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Morgan
|
Harding
|
Rock Island
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Cal
|
Harmon
|
Bartonville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Joshua
|
Hermanson
|
Caledonia
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Robert
|
Huey
|
Effingham
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Kasey
|
Kirchner
|
Mulkeytown
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Leslie
|
Kleczek
|
Princeville
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Laura
|
Krabill
|
Tiskilwa
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Kaydianne
|
Legate
|
Elsah
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Song
|
Lim
|
Granite City
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Kyle
|
Livengood
|
Sleepy Hollow
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Andrew
|
Martens
|
Colona
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Lauren
|
McKinney
|
Metamora
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Thais
|
Meredith
|
Edwardsville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Daniel
|
Meyer
|
Naperville
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Aaron
|
Michaels
|
Bloomington
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Julie
|
Niles
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Jon
|
Owen
|
Collinsville
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Reeya
|
Patel
|
Decatur
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Tanya
|
Rachan
|
DeKalb
|
IL
|
|
Craigory
|
Raino
|
Plainfield
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Tarah
|
Ridenbark
|
Worden
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Zachary
|
Rodeffer
|
Hamilton
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Eric
|
Safranski
|
Rock Island
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Tommy John
|
Sagadraca
|
Streamwood
|
IL
|
Ms.
|
Brittany
|
Scanlon
|
Brighton
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Nicholas
|
Varney
|
Springfield
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Eliot
|
Vildaver
|
Buffalo Grove
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Campbell
|
Walters
|
Mt. Vernon
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Cody
|
Whitworth
|
Waterloo
|
IL
|
Mr.
|
Brandon
|
Yeager
|
Hudson
|
IL
