SPRINGFIELD - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine students in the Class of 2024 learned crucial information about their futures on Friday, March 15. The soon-to-be graduates, along with fourth-year students at other medical schools across the U.S., received results from the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) to learn their destinations for postgraduate training programs. A total of 78 SIU students secured residency positions, including all of the students within the school's inaugural Lincoln Scholars class.

The Main Residency Match included nearly 45,000 total positions nationally. The students have experienced a unique journey through medical school, begun during a pandemic that made learning more challenging and adaptability crucial. It also underscored the pressing need for more physicians and scientists within the U.S. health care system.

Among the SIU Class of 2024, 12 students (15%) matched with programs in family medicine and 11 (14%) in both internal medicine and pediatrics. Nine students (12%) will specialize in emergency medicine, and six students (8%) matched in the program for obstetrics-gynecology. Four students matched in general surgery and in radiology (5%).

Learners also matched in anesthesiology, medicine-psychiatry, pathology, urology, dermatology, ENT-otolaryngology, orthopedic surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, preliminary surgery and transitional.

Overall, 20 students (26%) will begin training at SIU-affiliated programs.

Members of the Class of 2024 gathered with their family, friends and SIU faculty at the Memorial Learning Center, 228 W. Miller St. for the exciting event.

“Congratulations to all of our medical students as they move to the next step of their personal and professional lives,” said Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, SIU Medicine dean and provost. “The students have made us a better organization, and I’m sure they will do the same for others at each stage of their careers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Haneme Idrizi, MD, associate dean of student affairs and admissions, said, “I wish for all our students to remember this joyous occasion and to cherish it. You have all worked so hard and made countless sacrifices to reach this point. No matter where you end up, know that you are well-prepared and will represent SIU School of Medicine proudly. Get ready for the greatest adventure of your life!”

SIU School of Medicine’s Class of 2024 will graduate in May and begin residency training in July.

Match results also were announced for SIU’s residency programs in Springfield, based at the school’s two affiliated hospitals – Springfield Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. John’s Hospital. A total of 83 starting positions in Springfield were filled. The first-year residents will join more than 263 senior residents and fellows already in training at SIU programs in Springfield.

Sixteen first-year positions were filled in general internal medicine, 10 in family medicine, 8 in general pediatrics and 4 in obstetrics-gynecology. Sixteen were filled in the seven surgical programs – general surgery (4), orthopedic surgery (3), otolaryngology (2), plastic surgery (2), urology (3), neurological surgery (1), and vascular surgery (1). Twenty-nine total positions were filled in other specialties: emergency medicine (8), psychiatry (8), neurology (4), radiology (4), dermatology (3), and medicine-psychiatry combined (2).

“We’re thrilled with our match outcomes and excited to welcome the new residents both from SIU and many different medical schools across the country and around the world,” said Careyanna Brenham, MD, associate dean for graduate medical education. “These residents are an integral part of our community as they continue their educational journey while providing amazing care to patients through our hospital partnerships.”

SIU also has longstanding affiliated family medicine residency programs in Alton, Carbondale, Decatur and Quincy, each three years in length. Twenty-three first-year family medicine positions have been filled for next year through the NRMP match. These residents will join 48 senior family medicine residents and fellows at SIU’s affiliated hospitals – Alton Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Decatur Memorial Hospital and Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Established in 1970, the mission of SIU School of Medicine is to optimize the health of the people of central and southern Illinois through education, patient care, research and community service. An international leader in medical education, the school is based in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois. More than 6,000 new physicians and residents have graduated from its program. For more information, visit siumed.edu.

Read SIU School of Medicine’s complete Residency Match Results here.

More like this: