EDWARDSVILLE – Looking for high-quality, affordable dental care? SIU Dental Associates is now accepting patients in Edwardsville.

Run by the SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) and staffed by its clinical faculty, SIUDA is located on the SIU Edwardsville campus at 195 University Park Dr.

Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, SIUDA accepts all community clients, including SIUE students, faculty and staff.

SIUDA offers a wide variety of services, including preventative, restorative and implant dentistry. Specialists are also available in endodontics, pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, periodontics, implants and oral pathology.

SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD, a 1982 alumnus, helped launch SIUDA to provide support to dental faculty and the SIUE community by placing a dental clinic on campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Intramural faculty practice is an integral part of most dental schools in the country,” shared Rotter. “The SDM did not offer this opportunity, and I believe that it made faculty recruitment and retention more difficult. We have very talented faculty, and this practice gives them another opportunity to utilize these talents.”

Regular preventive care is essential to SIUDA’s treatment philosophy. Along with regular visits, SIUDA offers bridges, fillings, crowns, dentures, x-rays and more.

“SIU Dental Associates is the culmination of several years of behind-the-scenes planning and hard work,” said Bret Gruender, DMD, FAGD, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Dentistry. “Our patients can expect to be treated at SIUDA as in any other private practice. The distinct benefits of SIUDA to the SIUE community include the convenience of an on-campus location, as well as the opportunity for patients to be treated by experienced SDM faculty dentists and dental specialists.”

For more information or to make an appointment, visit siue.edu/dental/siu-dental-associates .

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

More like this: