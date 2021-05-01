EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today maintained the general student fee (GSF) charge for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2021-22 academic year.

Instituted during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the consolidated GSF charges a consistent amount per credit hour for undergraduate, graduate and professional students whether enrolled in on-campus, off-campus, online or hybrid courses. Continuing the fees from fall 2020, the GSF will be $103.20 per credit hour for the 2021-22 academic year.

The GSF is applied toward areas including facilities, Information Technology Services (ITS), the Morris University Center (MUC), Student Success Center (SSC), student government, Counseling and Health Services, Career Development Center, Textbook Service and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Facilities Services is continually updating campus buildings and infrastructure, as seven major campus buildings constructed between 1965-79 need internal systems updates. Renovation of classrooms and offices continues as funding is available.

ITS allows the University to continually expand and enhance computing resources and the campus network infrastructure to satisfy the increasing demand, as well as maintain and support ITS services for students.

The MUC is supporting several necessary facilities updates during the upcoming years, as well as managing small renovation projects.

The SSC provides funds to support the physical facility that provides students with a central location to have their academic support and personal needs addressed in a central location in the campus core. Textbook rental fees provide an economic alternative to purchasing most textbooks, no matter how many books are needed for class.

Student Government, Counseling and Health Services, and the Career Development Center support various programs and positions to better serve SIUE students. Intercollegiate Athletics has annual operating expenses associated with SIUE’s evolution as an NCAA Division I program.

University Housing rates are also remaining the same. The revenue funds debt service payments and maintains adequate fund balances in housing operations.

Dining Services also froze the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. Revenue covers labor and food expenses.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

