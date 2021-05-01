EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved a tuition freeze for the third consecutive year for all new undergraduate students at SIUE, effective fall 2021.

Tuition for the 2021-22 academic year will remain $9,123 for new, full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2021. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will also maintain their annual tuition rate.

“The State of Illinois is developing strategies so that 60% of its population can attain a higher education credential by 2025,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “Access and affordability are two essential elements in achieving this goal. By keeping tuition and fees flat, SIUE achieves its goal of providing a competitive price point with the lowest tuition and fees of any public university (doctoral and overall) in Illinois.”

In fall 2017, in-state tuition became available to all new and continuing domestic undergraduate students. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students streamlines tuition rates and produces less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.

In fall 2021, all domestic graduate students will be charged the in-state graduate tuition rate of $8,155.20 (12 hours per semester) for the third consecutive year.

International students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.

For the fourth consecutive year, School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will remain the same. In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998. Since fall 2019, the SDM has offered the in-state rate to all new and continuing domestic dental students in its traditional program to build and maintain a diverse student population. This does not include the SDM International Advanced Placement Program, which remains at 2.3 times the in-state dental rate.

The School of Pharmacy (SOP) in-state tuition will also remain flat at $24,096 for new and continuing domestic pharmacy students. International pharmacy students pay 1.2 times the SOP rate.

Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

Photo: SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook.

