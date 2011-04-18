ALTON, IL – Area residents are invited to the first in a series of lectures on spiritual renewal, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George and Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The Divine Mercy conference is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 at Saint Anthony’s, starting with a Mass celebrated by Father Bill Kessler in the hospital chapel.

A number of speakers will be featured at the day-long conference, including Father Vincent Elson, who will explain the meaning of Divine Mercy, a feast celebrated on Sunday after Easter in the Catholic Church. Sister Mary Gianna, age 25 and originally from Canada raised with Eastern religious beliefs, will speak about her conversion and vocation with the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

The featured speaker is Father Noah Waldman, who will speak on his journey into priesthood as “atypical” – he was raised in a Jewish home and attended three Catholic seminaries. Before beginning his ministry, Father Noah earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at Princeton University in New Jersey and a master’s degree in architecture at Notre Dame University in Indiana.

After Father Noah’s presentation, Father Vincent, Sister Mary Gianna and Father Noah will be available for questions during a panel session.

The cost for the conference is $10, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. To register for the Divine Mercy conference, please call 618-465-2264.

