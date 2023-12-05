BETHALTO - The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 864, based at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto, recently presented some meaningful awards at its annual Christmas Banquet.

Chapter 864 consists of pilots and aviation enthusiasts who meet regularly to share knowledge and their love of aviation with each other and the local community.

John Harding, president of EAA Chapter 864 at St. Louis Regional Airport, said this year's Gene Helmkamp Award winners were Phil Sisson and Dale Rust.

Awards were presented by Charlie Becker, Director of Chapter and Communities from EAA headquarters.

Sisson and Rust were recognized for their personal commitment and long-term contributions to civilian and sport aviation.

Harding described the two award winners with the following comments:

"Phil Sisson was a crop duster, flight instructor and an aviation competition champion," Harding said. "He helped people build their own airplanes and has done a lot to promote and support aviation with his mentorship."

"Dale Rust has been flying since 1955 and he was a crop duster and long-time flight instructor and corporate pilot. He was our newsletter person for our chapter a few years back and has worked as state inspector in the aeronautical division."

