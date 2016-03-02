A vehicle crashed in front of Schwegel's Market in Alton on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - Marian Nelson, a 27-year resident of a home on Market Street in Alton, was in her house around 2 p.m. Wednesday when said she heard a terrible noise outside on Ninth Street and Alby Street, across from Schwegel’s Market.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Nelson said she was the first on the scene and she went into action immediately, dialing 9-1-1.

“I was there only about a minute after it happened,” she said.

She knew something was wrong and ran outside and found a man who she described as “disoriented” after the accident at the time, in his car. She helped him get out of the car and warned him of a potentially dangerous downed pole with power lines. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

Part of the downed power line is displayed after the Wednesday afternoon crash in Alton.. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Nelson said she was without power after the incident occurred and was uncertain how long it would be out after the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department was on the scene in a split moment of time and immediately went to work assisting the man, joining ambulance personnel. The Alton Fire Department helped clean the area the best they could.

The man hit a pole, a fire hydrant and some signs on his way to crashing the vehicle.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the man must have been coming down Ninth Street in Alton when he took out the signs, the pole and the fire hydrant.

Nelson and the firefighters were very concerned for his safety. House said the man was up and walking around after they arrived, but he was transported to a local hospital to be examined.

Alton firemen clean up the scene on Ninth Street on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Alton Police investigated the crash scene in Alton on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Feb 12, 2024 - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Apr 3, 2024 - Haine Announces Guilty Verdict In Murder-For-Hire Jury Trial

Jan 8, 2024 - Haine Announces Guilty Conviction For Murder In Death Of Troy Woman In Residential Fire

4 days ago - Hardin Man Faces Charges After Domestic Disturbance Report

Feb 26, 2024 - Sloan Is Sentenced To 50 Years For Gruesome Murder Of Troy Woman

 