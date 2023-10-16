EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Gabi Hill and Katie Woods qualified in singles, while the doubles team of Alyssa Wise and Sophie Byron went through in Class 2A.

In the Class 2A sectional at West, the Tigers and O'Fallon were tied with 18 points each, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield High tied for third with 12 points apiece, Quincy was fifth with 10 points, both Belleville East and Belleville West were tied for sixth with six points each, Alton and Collinsville had four points each and Granite City failed to score.

Woods started out with a first-round bye, then won over Lilly Schuler of Alton 6-1, 6-0, then won in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals and qualify for state, as the top four in singles and doubles move on to state.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hill had a first-round bye, then won over Amelia Willing of Quincy 6-3, 6-0. then qualified for state with a quarterfinal win over Glenwood's Samantha Shankland 6-2, 6-3. Wise and Byron went through to state after receiving a first-round bye, winning over Collinsville's Arely Onate and Avery Schult, then won their quarterfinal over Morgyn Chambers and Sophia Hall of O'Fallon 6-2, 6-0 to advance to state.

The other doubles team of Molly Peel and Veda Kommineni was eliminated in the second round by Belleville East's Kylie DelVechhio and Paisley Struewing. DelVechhio and Struewing advanced to state as well, along with Nischitha Korrapati and Ester Rossi of Springfield and the team of Lily and Phoebe Hayes of Quincy. Advancing to state in the singles to go along with Woods and Hill are Ellie Surges of Glenwood and Isabel Wells of O'Fallon.

The semifinals and finals are set for West at 1 p.m. on Monday, with the state finals in both class 1A and 2A will be played, starting Thursday throughout the weekend, Oct. 19-21, at Buffalo Grove High and various sites in northwest suburban Chicago.

More like this: