WOOD RIVER - A single mother of five died tragically in a crash around 9 p.m. Sunday at Old Saint Louis Road and Citrus Lane in Wood River, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Monday morning.

Chief Wells said the victim was Amanda J. Kieffer, 35, of the 300 block of Whitelaw Avenue in Wood River. The victim’s children ranged from 2 years old to 14.

“This accident is sad,” Chief Wells said. “Obviously any type of traffic accident is hard, but when the officers show up and a deceased is on the scene then learn the personal story, it is very emotional. I talked to the father this morning and the father and family are very emotional about it.”

Chief Wells said the roads were wet and slick and the woman lost control of the car and went off the road, then was back on momentarily, then off again where she lost control of the vehicle and rolled it several times.

“The victim was ejected from the car,” the chief said during the process of the accident. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, but was deceased upon the officers’ arrival, Chief Wells said.

The Wood River Police Chief and department extended its sympathies to the victim’s family.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

