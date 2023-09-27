ST. LOUIS - Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Stephanie Mills will receive the Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis’ Salute to Women in Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 30, 2023 at the annual Salute to Women in Leadership Gala.

The gala will be held at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Mills will be celebrated alongside actresses Kym Whitley and Victoria Rowell and veteran network journalist Michelle Miller. The Urban League will also celebrate 14 local women leaders whose leadership and community service have left indelible marks on our region.

The 2023 Salute to Women in Leadership honorees are: Marie-Hélène Bernard, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) President and CEO; Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Focus St. Louis President and CEO; U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush-Merrits; Patricia Coleman, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Alberici; Julie Erickson, President and CEO RX Outreach; Amy Hunter, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Caleres; Opal M. Jones, President and CEO, Doorways; Yolonda Lankford, Co-Host of the Own Your Now Show, and Public Relations Director of SistaKeeper; Wendy Richardson, Senior Vice President, Mastercard; Shelley Seifert, President and CEO First Bank; and Amy Shaw, President and CEO Nine PBS.

Urban League Vice President and Controller Barbara Bowman is being recognized as the Urban League Woman of the Year. Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Atlanta Urban League will be honored as Urban League CEO of the Year, and Nakischa Joseph is the Urban League Guild Member of the Year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Salute to Women in Leadership Gala is an esteemed event acknowledging the remarkable contributions of phenomenal women who also embrace and demonstrate the tenets of the Urban League Movement. This is the 19th year for the awards.

“The Urban League is proud to again honor a phenomenal group of women who have excelled in their careers and used their platform and position to help empower other women and improve society overall,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League. “This year’s class of honorees joins an amazing group of women honored over the years and it is our privilege to celebrate them.”

Sponsors are Centene, World Wide Technology, The Steward Family Foundation and Home State Health.

About The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights. As the leading champion of empowerment and opportunity for African Americans, the Urban League envisions a region where all people are valued members of the community, can adequately support themselves and their families, can live in neighborhoods that are vibrant and thriving, and share in the region's prosperity and well-being. The Urban League will advocate for and empower African Americans and others in metropolitan St. Louis by pursuing the following priorities: Economic Opportunity, Educational Excellence, Community Empowerment, and Civil Rights and Advocacy.

