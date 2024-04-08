JERSEYVILLE - Sinclair Foods has recalled its solar eclipse glasses.

In a Facebook post on April 6, 2024, the grocery store announced that the eclipse glasses sold at their Jerseyville location had been recalled. You can return your glasses to Sinclair Foods for a full refund.

To make sure your eclipse glasses are safe, check to see if they meet the ISO 12312-2 certification. According to the American Optometric Association, only glasses that meet this standard should be used when viewing the solar eclipse. Sunglasses are not enough.

Your glasses should have the ISO certification written on the arm. It may also appear as “ISO 12312-2:2015.” If you cannot find this certification, the eclipse glasses are not legitimate and will not properly protect your eyes.

"The glasses in question were reportedly sold through Amazon as Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs)," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a press release. "The glasses were also reportedly available at several Southern Illinois retail establishments, including:

Farm Fresh Market, Breese, IL

Highland Tru Buy, Highland, IL

Perry County Marketplace, Pinckneyville, IL

Steelville Marketplace, Steelville, IL

Big John Grocery, Metropolis, IL."

Before using your eclipse glasses to view the solar eclipse today, check each lens to make sure there are no scratches or pinholes. Do not try to clean or disinfect your glasses, as this can cause damage.

You can also watch the solar eclipse on RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com. For more information about eye safety and how to view the eclipse without glasses, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

