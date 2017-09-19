JERSEYVILLE – Jersey got two goals each from Logan Simpson and Caleb Manns as the Panthers threw a 5-0 shutout on Roxana in a non-conference soccer match in Jerseyville Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers improved to 8-3 on the year.

“Our offense was a little bit better tonight,” said Panther coach Scott Burney. “We played a little bit better with the ball going down the field; we'd been turning it over a little bit in the middle of the field. The forwards had a little bit more energy and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Simpson's goals came in the 16th and 38th minutes, while Manns' goals were scored in the 44th and 56th minutes; Wyatt Freand also scored for JCHS, the goal coming in the 29th minute.

Next up for Jersey is a 4:15 p.m. Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland today before hosting Piasa Southwestern at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Shells host Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. today at Wood River Soccer Park before heading to Pana for a 5 p.m. South Central Conference match Thursday.

More like this: