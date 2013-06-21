The Simmons Law Firm has joined the Stop Diabetes® movement by signing on as the Presenting Sponsor the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, which will take place from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, on the campus of SIU Edwardsville.

John Simmons, Chairman of the Simmons Firm, has supported the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes as a Chairperson and Sponsor for the past three years. This year John holds the position of Corporate Recruitment Vice-Chair, and the Simmons Firm is the Presenting Sponsor.

“Everyone knows someone impacted by this illness,” Simmons said. “Several Simmons employees are living with diabetes, and I am proud to be able to help support efforts to help people fighting this illness.”

The Metro Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a signature, one-day fundraising walk benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

“The Metro Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a terrific event that allows friends, families and co-workers to come together and support those living with diabetes,” Simmons said.

Today, there are nearly 26 million Americans—including 22,150 in Madison County alone—who have diabetes. While an estimated 18.8 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7 million people are unaware that they have the disease. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

"The American Diabetes Association is grateful to John Simmons for his commitment to help those with diabetes by supporting the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is this way,” said Rawnie Berry, Manager for the American Diabetes Association. “The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes not only raises funds to help change the future of diabetes, it also brings public attention to the risk factors associated with the disease.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, kidney failure leading to dialysis, and non-traumatic lower limb amputation,” said Berry. “John’s involvement has greatly increased support received by area corporations in terms of sponsorship and corporate team fundraising initiatives. We are truly grateful for his kind support.”

Walking is one of the best forms of exercise for people with diabetes and helps to control glucose levels; and the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, presented by the Simmons Firm provides an opportunity for people come together for a fun, healthy activity. Most Step Out participants join or form Corporate, Family, Club, School or Church Teams, but individual walkers are welcome, too.

To register, volunteer or for more information, please visit www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 1-888-DIABETES.

