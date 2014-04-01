ALTON, IL (4/1/2014) – The Simmons Law Firm has announced its return for a second year as Presenting Sponsor of the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, the signature fundraising walk of the American Diabetes Association. This year’s Step Out: takes place on Saturday, October 4, 2014, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the Campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Last year’s walk drew almost 700 walkers and raised over $110,000 for the Stop Diabetes® movement.

The American Diabetes Association is the only non-profit organization supporting all 25.8 million Americans living with diabetes, including the more than 40,000 people living with diabetes in Madison and St. Clair Counties alone. Every dollar raised through Step Out: plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

"We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes for another year," said John Simmons, Chairman of the Simmons Firm. "Step Out: is a terrific way for our communities to get together, have some fun and raise money, while supporting an important cause. We’re proud to partner with the American Diabetes Association as they work to ultimately stop diabetes once and for all."

John Simmons, Chairman of the Simmons Firm, has supported Step Out: in numerous capacities and as a sponsor for the past three years. The Simmons Firm team has been among the top fundraising teams since the event’s establishment in the region.

"We are extremely proud and fortunate to have a premier company like Simmons Firm come back as presenting sponsor of the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes again this year,” said Rawnie Berry, Manager for the American Diabetes Association. “The spirit of volunteerism and generosity that Simmons Firm employees bring to our event is inspiring and impressive."

For information on the American Diabetes Association, to learn how you can participate or to find out more about the event, visit www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or call 1-888-DIABETES.

