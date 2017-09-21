ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma law firms, is pleased to announce that firm shareholder Perry J. Browder will serve as co-chair of Perrin Conferences’ Asbestos Litigation Conference: A National Overview & Outlook, and firm shareholder James “Jim” M. Kramer will participate in a mock trial at the event to be held Sept. 25-27 in San Francisco.

Expected to attract more than 700 attendees, the conference will feature numerous panels, presentations and demonstrations involving leaders in asbestos litigation from throughout the United States. Among the participants will be many of the most prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, risk managers, and scientific and medical experts. The annual event will be held this year at the Fairmont Hotel.

“The firm is proud to have Perry and Jim represent Simmons Hanly Conroy in important leadership roles at this year’s Perrin Conferences Asbetos Litigation Conference,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Managing Shareholder Michael J. Angelides. “We are strongly committed to participating in this conference and other forums like it to share and gather insights and explore avenues to maximize results for our clients and their families impacted by mesothelioma and other diseases linked to asbestos exposure.”

Kramer will participate in the Sept. 26 conference event “Mock Trial Presentations Before Live Jurors by Plaintiff and Defense Counsel,” during which plaintiffs and defense counsel will present summary arguments on liability and damages in a hypothetical California case involving a female plaintiff with take-home exposure and peritoneal mesothelioma.

Article continues after sponsor message

Based in the firm’s Alton office, Browder leads the firm’s Asbestos Group and has played a key role in helping Simmons Hanly Conroy develop a national reputation in asbestos litigation. He is a veteran of more than 200 asbestos cases including one of the largest asbestos verdicts in the country.

Based in the firm’s New York office, Kramer focuses his practice on litigating asbestos/mesothelioma personal injury claims and has secured more than $30 million in verdicts and settlements. His successes have included two of New York’s only verdicts in favor of clients whose cases involved asbestos contamination of cosmetic talcum powder. Previously, Kramer was the leader of the Cosmetic Talc Litigation Department at another New York law firm.

Simmons Hanly Conroy represents more families impacted by mesothelioma and files more mesothelioma cases every year than any other law firm in the country.

More information about the Asbestos Litigation Conference is available at: https://www.perrinconferences.com/html/Upcoming_Events/asbestos-litigation-national-overview-and-outlook-conference-2017.shtml.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

More like this: