NEW YORK - Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the firm’s named shareholder Jayne Conroy is a recipient of the Champion of Justice lifetime achievement award from the Public Justice legal advocacy organization.

“Jayne is a highly deserving recipient of Public Justice’s Champion of Justice award for her long career of helping plaintiffs secure justice from institutions responsible for injuring or abusing the public,” said Larry Nassif, managing shareholder of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “We are grateful for Jayne’s work as a leader at Simmons Hanly Conroy and for her dedication to the plaintiff’s bar.”

The annual Champion of Justice award honors one or more individuals who have demonstrated a history and commitment to fighting injustice and ensuring the judicial system works for everyone. Past recipients of the Champion of Justice award include Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (2022), civil rights attorney Ben Crump (2021), and former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank (2017).

Originally known as Trial Lawyers for Public Justice, Public Justice is a nonprofit legal advocacy organization that takes on purveyors of corporate corruption, sexual abusers and harassers, and polluters who ravage the environment. The organization connects high-impact litigation with strategic communications and the strength of its partnerships to fight abusive and discriminatory systems and win social and economic justice. More information about Public Justice is available at www.PublicJustice.net.

Under Conroy’s leadership, Simmons Hanly Conroy has become one of the country’s largest plaintiff law firms dedicated to helping those injured by corporate wrongdoing. Conroy has helped secure billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for thousands of individuals, families, and communities across the country. With more than three decades of legal experience, she focuses her practice on helping plaintiffs exclusively in mass torts, class actions, product liability, pharmaceutical and sexual abuse litigation.

Conroy serves or has served on dozens of court-appointed leadership committees in complex legal actions of national scope. She also recently was selected as co-lead and interim class counsel representing plaintiffs in the case against Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the Feb. 3, 2023, East Palestine train derailment. In addition, Conroy currently serves as co-lead of the National Prescription Opiate Multidistrict Litigation in the Northern District of Ohio.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

