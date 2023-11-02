ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® (formerly known as U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms”) has awarded the firm with a Tier 1 national ranking in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.

In addition, the firm received 10 metropolitan rankings in Tier 1 (the highest recognition level) and three additional metropolitan rankings across its offices.

Now in its 14th year and compiled by the legal peer review publication company Best Lawyers, the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 practice areas across metropolitan regions. Best Law Firms rankings are based on client/professional reference feedback, information provided by firms through the formal submission process, industry leader interviews, and feedback on individual lawyers gathered through the Best Lawyers research process.

To be eligible for inclusion in Best Law Firms, a law firm must have at least one attorney who has been listed in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in a Best Law Firms ranked practice area and geographic jurisdiction. The Best Law Firms rankings can be found at http://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

Simmons Hanly Conroy’s Tier 1 metropolitan rankings, organized by market/office, are:

New York City

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

San Francisco

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

St. Louis

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Houston

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

