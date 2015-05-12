NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national complex litigation firm and one of the country’s leading mesothelioma law firms, is pleased to announce that Laurence Nassif has joined the firm’s New York office as a shareholder to help spearhead the expansion of the firm’s Northeast U.S. mesothelioma litigation practice.

Nassif previously oversaw the Asbestos Practice Group at Seeger Weiss LLP in New York. He joins Shareholder and Northeast Asbestos Litigation Manager Edward Braniff and Shareholder Daniel P. Blouin, who both also recently joined the firm’s New York-based, asbestos litigation team. Simmons Hanly Conroy represents more families impacted by mesothelioma – an aggressive form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure – and files more mesothelioma cases every year than any other law firm in the country.

“Larry is a leader in asbestos litigation matters and is a great addition to our firm,” said Michael J. Angelides, managing shareholder of the firm. “He brings his more than 15 years of experience to our New York office, where we have significantly bolstered our staff and capabilities recently to service our mesothelioma litigation clients throughout the Northeast region.”

In addition to asbestos-related mesothelioma claims, Nassif focuses his practices on complex litigation, particularly in the areas of toxic and pharmaceutical injury mass torts, and personal injury litigation. At Seeger Weiss, Nassif was a partner since 2008 and also a member of the firm’s executive committee. While at his former firm, Nassif managed transvaginal mesh litigation, as well as talcum powder ovarian cancer cases filed against Johnson and Johnson. In addition, he was a member of the team that secured a $47.5 million verdict for Vioxx-related cardiovascular injury in a 2007 New Jersey Superior Court case. Nassif earned his law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from California State University, Northridge.

In the area of asbestos and mesothelioma litigation, Simmons Hanly Conroy has an established track record of recovering billions of dollars for exposure victims, including the largest-ever U.S. asbestos verdict ($250 million) for a single plaintiff in the United States, in 2003. The firm also is the leader among law firms for supporting the mesothelioma community, contributing more than $20 million to cancer research, and is a major corporate contributor overall to the cause. Simmons Hanly Conroy helps to fund the Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University and spearheads the annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. In addition, the firm supported efforts to designate Sept. 26 as National Mesothelioma Awareness Day.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

